Cristiano Ronaldo was distinguished with the "Best of All Time" award by the Portuguese Football League on Wednesday.

The Portugal captain, who is the highest scorer in men's international football with 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, has added another individual accolade to his impressive career.

"An idol to millions, he defined an era and will leave an indelible mark on world football," Liga Portugal wrote. "CR7 was honoured with the "Best of All Time" award, a fitting recognition for the golden pages he continues to write in his career.

"Recognised for his work ethic, competitiveness, and decisiveness in crucial moments, Cristiano Ronaldo's impact goes far beyond statistics.

"Between individual records, collective titles, and media influence, he built a legacy that places him as... The Best Ever."

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong for Portugal after his 40th birthday. Alexandra Fechete/MB Media/Getty Images

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, 40, could not attend the ceremony in Porto but sent a video expressing his gratitude.

"I want to thank the League for this award for best player of all time," the Al Nassr forward said. "As you can imagine for me it's a huge honour to win something for my country. I'd like to thank all my teammates who helped me throughout my career win this wonderful trophy, the coaches, and everyone who helped me become even better."

Earlier this week, Ronaldo become the joint-top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history in Portugal's 3-2 triumph at Hungary.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star scored from the penalty spot to net his 39th goal in World Cup qualifying and join Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz as the highest scorer.

Viktor Gyökeres, meanwhile, was named the Portuguese League's Player of the Year for a second straight season. The Sweden forward joined Arsenal this summer after two successful years at Sporting CP.

Gyökeres scored 54 goals last season in all competitions for Sporting, the most by a player at a top-flight club. His 39 league goals were crucial for Sporting to defend the league title last season.

"I'm really honoured to receive this amazing award for best player of the season for the Liga Portugal League in 2024-25," Gyökeres said in a video.

"I want to thanks all the players, staff and fans at Sporting that made this all possible with your support throughout the season. It was an unforgettable season together, winning both the league and the cup."