Chelsea's Maika Hamano signs new deal until 2029

Maika Hamano has signed a contract extension with Chelsea running until 2029.

The 21-year-old Japan forward joined Chelsea in January 2023 from INAC Kobe Leonessa and was briefly loaned to Swedish side Hammarby.

Hamano has since gone on to make 39 appearances and score nine goals in all competitions during her time in west London.

Maika Hamano scored what proved to be the winning goal in Chelsea's WSL opener against Man City last weekend. Visionhaus/Getty Images

She featured 30 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season and scored six times as the team clinched a domestic treble.

Speaking about her new deal, Hamano said: "Being able to work alongside amazing players and staff, and to give our all toward the same goal throughout a long season -- that's incredible.

"Of course, the fans are with us every step of the way, too. Through the fans, I've learned just how amazing it is to be part of Chelsea."

Head of women's football Paul Green said: "We're delighted to extend Maika's deal at the club. She's adapted well to the Women's Super League and brings high energy to the team.

"She's shown her quality and adaptability in being used in multiple positions. There's still room for her to develop even further, and we look forward to seeing that development in the upcoming years."