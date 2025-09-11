Paris Saint Germain manager Luis Enrique has revealed he has mixed emotions about facing former club Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this season. (0:53)

The 2027 Champions League final will be staged at Madrid's Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, UEFA announced on Thursday after its executive committee met in Tirana.

The 70,692-capacity stadium is home to LaLiga club Atlético Madrid and hosted the 2019 Champions League final won by Liverpool.

Madrid's Metropolitano stadium will host the 2027 Champions League final. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Europe's football governing body had postponed the decision on the host venue for the 2027 final until now as it considered Milan's San Siro stadium as a potential venue before turning it down amid refurbishment plans.

This year's men's title game is being held at Budapest's Puskas Arena while the women's final will take place in Norway at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion.