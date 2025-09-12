Manchester City vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is "above" Alexander Isak despite Arne Slot claiming that the Swedish international is the best striker in the world. (1:14)

Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in what could be a derby that may well define how the 2025-26 Premier League goes for the two sides.

United have had a shaky start to the season, with a loss, a draw and a win -- and a shock loss at fourth division Grimsby Town -- but the last time Ruben Amorim took United to the Etihad (mid-December, '24), they came away 2-1 winners. City, meanwhile, have had an even rockier start, with the optimism of a big win on opening day buried under the weight of two (rare) straight losses. Pep Guardiola will be keen to ensure it's not three straight, and that against City's great crosstown rivals.

Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

It's a rocky time for both Manchester clubs and as Ryan O'Hanlon puts it, this "might be the worst Manchester derby in recent memory."

A win here will be massive for either manager, as Amorim looks to convince the United faithful (and hierarchy) that the 15th placed finish last season was a blip, while Guardiola -- in his ninth season at City (his longest spell at a club by a margin) -- needs a momentum shift as he looks to get City back fighting for the title.

Here is everything you need to know about the 197th Manchester derby:

How to watch:

The match will be available Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, September 12 at 4:30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. ET; 9:00 p.m. IST and 1:30 a.m. AEST, Monday).

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: John Brooks

Team News:

Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic, M: achilles tendon, OUT, est. return early Oct

Omar Marmoush, F: knee, OUT

Rayan Cherki, M: muscle, OUT, est. return early Nov

Rayan Ait-Nouri, D: ankle, OUT

John Stones, D: knock, DOUBT

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late Oct

Mason Mount, M/F: knock, OUT

Matheus Cunha, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Manchester City (4-3-3)

GK: James Trafford

RB: Rico Lewis | CB: Abdukodir Khusanov | CB: Ruben Dias | LB: Nathan Ake

CM: Tijjani Reijnders | CDM: Rodri CM: Bernardo Silva

RW: Oscar Bobb | CF: Erling Haaland | LW: Jeremy Doku

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

GK: Altay Bayindir

CB: Leny Yoro | CB: Matthijs De Ligt | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Diogo Dalot | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Casemiro | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Bryan Mbuemo | AM: Bruno Fernandes

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Stats:

Over the last ten seasons in the Premier League, only Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (12) has seen the away side win more matches than the Manchester derby (10).

City failed to beat United last season (1D, 1L), and that's the first time they've not beaten United atleast once since the 2020-21 season.

City have three points on the board this season. That's the fewest Pep Guardiola has collected in the opening three games of a season, ever. The last time City lost three of their first four league games was in 1995-96, when they were relegated.

For all their troubles scoring, United have had 58 shots in the Prem this season, 14 more than any other side.

