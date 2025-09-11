Open Extended Reactions

Antony rejoined Real Betis from Manchester United on Sept. 1. CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Real Betis will launch a clothing line inspired by Antony's neck tattoo, the LaLiga club has confirmed to ESPN.

Antony, who joined Betis in a permanent €22 million ($25.79m) transfer from Manchester United on deadline day, has the word "Iluminado" -- "enlightened" in English -- etched across the front of his neck.

"This is one of my favourites," Antony has said about his neck tattoo. "Because of where I come from and what I've been through, I feel enlightened, which is why I have this tattoo, which has a lot of meaning for me."

Betis told ESPN the idea to create Antony's clothing line originated during contract negotiations in August.

Antony, 25, faced a wage cut when he signed a deal to join Betis until June 2030. He will get royalties from the new merchandise.

"We've launched a clothing line with Antony," Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon said. "We're participating with him through royalties, and he'll also have some income outside of sports with that merchandising."

Supporters sported the winger's neck tattoo when attending Real Betis' Conference League final clash with Chelsea at the end of last season. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Fans can already pre-order T-shirts with the word "Iluminado" written on them for a fee of €24.95 ($29.28) while hoodies and other garments are currently being designed to be made available ahead of Christmas.

Antony, who managed 12 goals in 96 appearances across his three years at United, enjoyed a career revival while on loan at Betis in the second half of last season.

He recently said he turned down a lucrative offer from Bayern Munich in order to return to Betis this summer.

Antony's arrival has had a big impact at the Spanish side.

The Seville-based club has seen an increase of 205,171 new followers across the club's digital channels since his move from United.

Betis sold 1,100 shirts bearing his name in the first week of September while in that week there was an 86% increase in engagement rate and a 101.2% rise in the club's video views.