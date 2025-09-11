Ange Postecoglou discusses his appointment at Nottingham Forest, his desire to win trophies and more in his first press conference as manager. (1:58)

Ange Postecoglou has been bullish in the past on his track record of lifting trophies, and he continued that trend at his unveiling as Nottingham Forest manager.

Postecoglou has replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest just three games into the Premier League season. It is his first job since he was sacked at Tottenham last season despite lifting the Europa League title -- the club's first trophy in 17 years.

The Australian coach will get the chance to coach in the Europa League again this season -- Forest had qualified for the third-tier Conference League but were promoted due to Crystal Palace failing ownership rules.

The 60-year-old famously claimed that he always wins a trophy in his second season when at Spurs, but joked he might have to deliver sooner under a fiercly ambitious owner, Evangelos Marinakis.

Ange Postecoglou joked he may not have to wait until his second season for success with Nottingham Forest. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"I have won a couple in my first as well, at Celtic I won a double in my first," he said. "Of course I can, I may have to [win a trophy in first season] to get a second year here.

"I've said it already, that's what I want to do. I want to win trophies. That's that's what I've done my whole career, and that's what I want to try and do here.

"Every club wants to be successful, but since the president took over the club those ambitions are backed up with actions. Perfect conditions for me."

Postecoglou will have to navigate a relationship with Marinakis, who quickly soured on Nuno despite delivering the club's best season in a generation last term.

When asked about the club's owner, Postecoglou said: "I've only met him a few times, and I just said yes to him.

"I think people who have the kind of existence that he's had, it's very hard for us to relate to. Like I said the one thing about him that people can't deny is that he's taken over this football club with the right intentions.

"It's not a vehicle for people to find out who he is or thrust himself into the spotlight. He wants to have a team who wins things.

"It's not easier but you can go into London, buy one of the big teams and you're guaranteed success.

"I love the fact that he's taken a club with a fantastic history but they're in the Championship. He's taken them into Europe. There's some real merit there and that tells you a lot about the kind of person he is."

