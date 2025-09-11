West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kickoff time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur's first game after the first international break sees them travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Saturday evening, with both sides having gone into the international break in contrasting fashion.

After two damaging losses in their opening two games -- against Sunderland and Chelsea -- West Ham produced a superb away performance to beat Nottingham Forest in their last game, somewhat easing the pressure on Graham Potter. Post that win, West Ham added Brighton centre-back Igor Julio to their ranks, in a loan move through to the end of the season. Perhaps, more importantly, they have kept hold of Lucas Paqueta, who has had a good start to the season.

Tottenham had also had an excellent start to the season, with wins over Burnley and Manchester City, but put out an uninspiring, insipid performance last time out, as they lost 1-0 to Bournemouth. In that game, it took Tottenham until the 68th minute to register their first shot on goal. It is that kind of inconsistency of performance levels that Thomas Frank will have to wipe out if Spurs are to vie for top honours this season.

Spurs have signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in an attempt to bolster their attacking ranks that have looked thin since the start of the season, following injuries to Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET; 10:00 p.m. IST and 2:30 a.m. AEST Sunday).

Venue: London Stadium, London.

Referee: Jarred Gillett.

VAR: John Brooks.

Team news:

West Ham United

Luis Guilherme, F: broken collarbone, OUT

Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-February

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early November

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-October

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, DOUBT

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

West Ham (4-2-3-1)

GK: Alphonse Areola

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB: Max Kilman | LB: El-Hadji Malick Diouf

CDM: James Ward-Prowse | CDM: Tomas Soucek

RW: Jarrod Bowen | CAM: Lucas Paqueta | LW: Mateus Fernandes

CF: Niclas Fullkrug

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CDM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CDM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Brennan Johnson

CF: Richarlison

Stats:

West Ham have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches against Spurs.

Each of the last three Premier League meetings between West Ham and Spurs at the London Stadium has ended in a 1-1 draw.

Spurs have lost 10 of their last 16 London derbies in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen has had a hand in nine Premier League goals, with six goals and three assists, in his last nine appearances.

Latest news and analysis:

Tottenham boss Frank calls for changes to handball law

Thomas Frank has said he would change the current handball law as "it's not right," while also suggesting adding a timeout to each half.

Tottenham snub takeover interest from Staveley and Chinese groups

The Tottenham Hotspur board said it had "unequivocally rejected" two expressions of interest in acquiring the club and insisted the Premier League outfit is "not for sale."

Paquetá considering legal action after spot-fixing acquittal

Lucas Paquetá is considering whether to sue the Football Association (FA) for loss of earnings after a move from West Ham to Manchester City collapsed in 2023 amid a spot-fixing investigation.

West Ham fan group issue vote of no confidence against board

An open letter to major shareholders David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold, Daniel Kretinsky and Tripp Smith, has hit out at "an ageing and uncompetitive squad" which is blamed on the "sustained failure" of the club's hierarchy.