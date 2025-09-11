Brentford vs Chelsea: Kickoff time, how to watch, stats, team news

Gab Marcotti reacts to news of Chelsea facing 74 charges from the English Football Association over breaching rules regarding agents, intermediaries and third party investment. (0:44)

What we know about Chelsea's 74 charges of breaching FA regulations (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have only played London derbies in their Premier League campaign so far and that continues as they host Brentford in their fourth game of the season on Saturday. A goalless draw against Crystal Palace was followed with a 5-1 win away to West Ham and then a 2-0 win at home against Fulham.

Enzo Maresca's side are second in the table, in line with early-season predictions of a title challenge. However, the club are facing 74 charges brought about by the Football Association, although it was Chelsea's current owners who self-reported financial irregularities regarding agent payments that took place in the Roman Abramovich era.

Ahead of the international break, the club's forward line was boosted through the deadline day acquisition of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, a necessity after Liam Delap's injury and Nicolas Jackson moving to Bayern Munich on loan. There is some concern for the club as Dário Essugo and Moisés Caicedo both reportedly picked up knocks during the international break, though the latter might be fit to play. Cole Palmer has teased a return to training on his social media, but might only be fit enough for the bench.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Brentford, meanwhile, said goodbye to wantaway striker Yoanne Wissa, who moved on deadline day to Newcastle United in a £55 million ($74.6m) deal. With Igor Thiago scoring three in his last four games for the club, Keith Andrews has earmarked the Brazilian as Wissa's replacement, but added to his attacking options by bringing in Reiss Nelson on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Andrews, who was promoted from set-piece coach after Thomas Frank left for Spurs in the summer, has had a mixed start in charge of Brentford, defeating Aston Villa and Bournemouth (EFL Cup), but losing to Nottingham Forest and then Sunderland. Brentford have never beaten Chelsea at home in the Premier League, although they have three wins in the last seven games between the pair -- all at Stamford Bridge.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST, Sunday and 5 a.m. AEST, Sunday).

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

Referee: Stuart Atwell

VAR: James Bell

Team news:

Brentford

Gustavo Nunes, F: hamstring, doubt

Vitaly Janelt, M: heel, est. return late-Sep

Yunus Konak, M: ankle, est. return mid-Sep

Chelsea

Cole Palmer, M: groin, doubt

Moisés Caicedo, M: knock, doubt

Benoît Badiashile, D: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Sep

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, est. return late-Nov

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, est. return mid-Nov

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Romeo Lavia, M: strain, doubt

Expected Lineups:

Brentford

GK: Caoimhín Kelleher

RB: Michael Kayode | CB: Sepp van den Berg | CB: Nathan Collins | LB: Keane Lewis-Potter

CM: Yehor Yarmoliuk | CM: Jordan Henderson

RW: Dango Ouattara | CAM: Mikkel Damsgaard | LW: Reiss Nelson

CF: Igor Thiago

Chelsea

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Malo Gusto | CB: Wesley Fofana | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Moisés Caicedo | CM: Andrey Santos

RW: Estêvão | CAM: Enzo Fernández | LW: Pedro Neto

CF: João Pedro

Stats:

Brentford's last victory over Chelsea at home came in 1938, in the first division.

The home side has come out victorious only once in the last eight meeting between the two clubs.

Chelsea have kept nine clean sheets in their last 15 Premier League games, the most of any top-flight side since this run began in February 2025.

Since the start of last season, only Mo Salah (24) has made more assists than Enzo Fernandez (18) in all competitions among Premier League players.

Igor Thiago leads the league in high-intensity pressures this season - both in the opposition half (132), and the final third (88).

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:30 Pedro: Playing for Chelsea and Brazil has always been my dream João Pedro says "it's the beginning of a beautiful story" after the 23-year-old earned a call-up to the Brazil squad.

Chelsea face 74 FA charges over agent payments

Chelsea have been charged with 74 breaches of FA rules relating to agents, intermediaries and third-party player investment during the Roman Abramovich era.

PL HOF: Hazard, Silva listed, Giggs still snubbed

The Premier League Hall of Fame shortlist for 2025 has been announced with former Chelsea stars Cesc Fàbregas and Eden Hazard included.

Connelly's Premier League 'ifs' list: How contenders can come together to win it all

How many ifs does it take to be called a contender? Bill Connelly runs through the Premier League's title hopefuls and assesses who has the most and fewest question marks around their progress.

The strangely specific transfer obsessions of elite clubs, and what the summer window taught us about them

Every team has preferences when it comes to transfers ... but some are more surprising than others. What did we learn this summer about Real Madrid's, Chelsea's and other elite clubs' fixations?

Newcastle land Wissa in £55m deal after Isak exit

Newcastle United have signed Brentford striker Yoane Wissa after completing a £55 million ($74.4m) deal, the club announced after Monday's deadline.