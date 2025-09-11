        <
          Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal: How to watch live on Disney+

          ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images
          Sep 11, 2025, 04:19 PM

          Atletico Madrid welcome Villarreal to the Metropolitano on Saturday night, in an attempt for Diego Simeone's side to finally get their La Liga season underway, after a woeful start prior to the international break, that has seen them pick up just two points from their opening three games.

          Atlético opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 loss to Espanyol, before draws against Elche and Alaves. What looked a straightforward start to the season has turned into a rough one for Simeone's men, and now the task for them doesn't get any easier, as they set one of the early pace-setters in Spain.

          Villarreal won their opening two games of the season, against Real Oviedo and Girona, before drawing their third game against Celta Vigo. Villarreal are third in La Liga, behind Real Madrid and Athletic Club, who have both won their opening three games.

          How to watch:

          The match will be available on Disney+ and Premier Sports in the U.K., Watch ESPN in the United States, BeIN Sports in Australia, and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Saturday, September 13, 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST Sunday and 5:00 a.m. AEST Sunday).
          Venue: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid.
          Referee: TBA.
          VAR: TBA.

          Team news:

          Atletico Madrid

          Alex Baena, M: Muscle, OUT, est. return late September
          Thiago Almada, M: Knock, DOUBT
          Jose Gimenez, D: Muscle, DOUBT

          Villarreal

          Logan Costa, D: ACL, OUT, est. return early April
          Pau Cabanes, F: ACL, OUT, est. return early April
          Gerard Moreno, F: Hamstring, OUT, est. return late September
          Ayoze Perez, F: Muscle, DOUBT
          Willy Kambwala, D: Hamstring, DOUBT

          Expected Lineups:

          Atlético Madrid (4-4-2)

          GK: Jan Oblak
          RB: Marcos Llorente | CB: Robin le Normand | CB: Clement Lenglet | LB: David Hancko
          RW: Giuliano Simeone | CM: Pablo Barrios | CM: Johnny Cardoso | LW: Antoine Griezmann
          CF: Julian Alvarez | CF: Alexander Sorloth

          Villarreal (4-4-2)

          GK: Luiz Junior
          RB: Santiago Mourino | CB: Juan Foyth | CB: Rafa Marin | LB: Sergi Cardona
          RW: Tajon Buchanan | CM: Pape Gueye | CM: Santi Comesana | LW: Alberto Moleiro
          CF: Nicolas Pepe | CF: Georges Mikautadze

          Stats:

          • Atlético have only won a third of their last 48 matches against Villarreal -- 16 wins.

          • Atlético have only won two of their last eight fixtures against Villarreal.

          • Atlético have only two points from three games in La Liga so far this season.

          Diego Simeone 'won't hide' from Atlético Madrid's poor form
          Diego Simeone has admitted there's "no justification" for Atlético Madrid's poor start in LaLiga.

          Atlético's wait for first win of new season goes on with Alavés draw
          Carlos Vicente's penalty cancelled out Giuliano Simeone's opener and ensured Diego Simeone's men emerged with just a single point to show for their efforts for the second week in succession