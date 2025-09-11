Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal: How to watch live on Disney+

Open Extended Reactions

Atletico Madrid welcome Villarreal to the Metropolitano on Saturday night, in an attempt for Diego Simeone's side to finally get their La Liga season underway, after a woeful start prior to the international break, that has seen them pick up just two points from their opening three games.

Atlético opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 loss to Espanyol, before draws against Elche and Alaves. What looked a straightforward start to the season has turned into a rough one for Simeone's men, and now the task for them doesn't get any easier, as they set one of the early pace-setters in Spain.

Villarreal won their opening two games of the season, against Real Oviedo and Girona, before drawing their third game against Celta Vigo. Villarreal are third in La Liga, behind Real Madrid and Athletic Club, who have both won their opening three games.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Disney+ and Premier Sports in the U.K., Watch ESPN in the United States, BeIN Sports in Australia, and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST Sunday and 5:00 a.m. AEST Sunday).

Venue: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid.

Referee: TBA.

VAR: TBA.

Team news:

Atletico Madrid

Alex Baena, M: Muscle, OUT, est. return late September

Thiago Almada, M: Knock, DOUBT

Jose Gimenez, D: Muscle, DOUBT

Villarreal

Logan Costa, D: ACL, OUT, est. return early April

Pau Cabanes, F: ACL, OUT, est. return early April

Gerard Moreno, F: Hamstring, OUT, est. return late September

Ayoze Perez, F: Muscle, DOUBT

Willy Kambwala, D: Hamstring, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2)

GK: Jan Oblak

RB: Marcos Llorente | CB: Robin le Normand | CB: Clement Lenglet | LB: David Hancko

RW: Giuliano Simeone | CM: Pablo Barrios | CM: Johnny Cardoso | LW: Antoine Griezmann

CF: Julian Alvarez | CF: Alexander Sorloth

Villarreal (4-4-2)

GK: Luiz Junior

RB: Santiago Mourino | CB: Juan Foyth | CB: Rafa Marin | LB: Sergi Cardona

RW: Tajon Buchanan | CM: Pape Gueye | CM: Santi Comesana | LW: Alberto Moleiro

CF: Nicolas Pepe | CF: Georges Mikautadze

Stats:

Atlético have only won a third of their last 48 matches against Villarreal -- 16 wins.

Atlético have only won two of their last eight fixtures against Villarreal.

Atlético have only two points from three games in La Liga so far this season.

Latest news and analysis:

Diego Simeone 'won't hide' from Atlético Madrid's poor form

Diego Simeone has admitted there's "no justification" for Atlético Madrid's poor start in LaLiga.

Atlético's wait for first win of new season goes on with Alavés draw

Carlos Vicente's penalty cancelled out Giuliano Simeone's opener and ensured Diego Simeone's men emerged with just a single point to show for their efforts for the second week in succession