The "Futbol Americas" team discusses whether they believe the Barcelona vs. Villarreal match should be held in Miami this December. (1:45)

Should Barcelona vs. Villarreal be played in Miami? (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday delayed making a decision on the request from the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) to clear a Villarreal-Barcelona LaLiga match for Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

UEFA said after Thursday's Executive Committee meetings in Tirana, Albania, that it would hold a round of consultations with all parties, including fans, before making any decisions.

More than 400 club supporter groups in Europe have come out against the proposed staging of matches overseas and fan liaison group Football Supporters Europe formally urged UEFA and FIFA to block the request.

UEFA confirmed that its Executive Committee also agreed similarly to delay a decision about Serie A's requests this Thursday in Tirana to have the Inter Milan-Como match played in Perth, Australia, in February.

The RFEF this year approved plans for Barcelona to play Villarreal in Miami on Dec. 20 but the decision now rests with football's governing bodies to make a final decision.

RFEF has approved plans for Barcelona to play Villarreal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

UEFA acknowledged that "this is an important and increasingly relevant issue," and therefore wishes to gather the opinions of all interested parties before making a final decision.

In a statement, UEFA said: "The Executive Committee discussed the requests from the RFEF and FIGC (Italian FA) to approve the playing of one domestic league match each outside the home country, in particular outside the UEFA territory.

"The committee acknowledged it as an important and growing issue but expressed the desire to ensure that it has the views of all stakeholders before coming to a final decision.

"There are many issues to resolve and as the European governing body, UEFA has a responsibility to take all such factors into account.

"As a result, no decision was taken today but UEFA will undertake a round of consultation with all stakeholders in European football -- including fans."

"We welcome UEFA's commitment to meaningful consultation," the FSE said in a statement, praising the "dedication to preserving the integrity of European football."

Critics of the plans, including the European Commission's top sports official in Brussels, Glenn Micallef, say the sporting integrity of leagues also would be unbalanced and damaged.

There are no similar proposals from the leagues in England and Germany which would likely face a stronger backlash by fans than in Spain or Italy.

La Liga and Serie A have been financially outmuscled by the Premier League's global popularity and see a chance to build the fan base and brand for clubs and leagues, following the example of U.S. professional sports leagues.

Richard Masters, the Premier League CEO, said last month that there are no plans for the English league to stage games overseas.

"We don't have any plans to play matches abroad," Masters said. "It's not anywhere near my in-tray and it's not a debate around our table."

La Liga and its commercial partner Relevent, a U.S. marketing agency co-founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first tried in 2018 to put a Barcelona game in the city but were blocked by a FIFA veto.

Fresh plans for so-called "out of territory" games were inevitable last year when FIFA withdrew from a court case in New York filed by Relevent.

Relevent is now a major commercial partner for UEFA with rights awarded this year to sell six seasons' worth of broadcast and sponsor deals from 2027 for the Champions League and other European club competitions.

FIFA has created a working group to review its rules on domestic games abroad, and its 37-member ruling council with eight from UEFA is due to meet next month.

UEFA leaders have previously said they do not support taking games abroad but seemed to lack legal power to block them.

"European football belongs to our stadiums, our cities, our communities," the FSE group said. "One domestic match abroad is one too many."

Spain's sports minister Pilar Alegría is against a league game being played overseas.

"As the Government of Spain, what I am doing is precisely attracting international competitions to my country,"· Alegría told Cadena Ser radio.

"So you can imagine about national competitions where I like them to be played, logically in my country. We have magnificent cities, big stadiums and great fans. Therefore, I am certainly in favor of national competitions being played in Spain."

Alegria, meanwhile, said the Spanish government is taking steps for the 2030 World Cup final to be staged in Spain.

"We maintain fluid conversations, as is only natural, with both Portugal and Morocco," she said. "Our first task is to guarantee that the final will be played in Spain. But it is true that this decision is not yet finalized. I think both [Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou] would be great and magnificent options."

ESPN's Mark Ogden and Adriana Garcia contributed to this report, which also includes information from The Associated Press.