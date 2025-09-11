Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United trail SK Brann 1-0 following the first leg of third-round of qualifiers for the Champions League after a frustrating evening in Bergen on Thursday that included several of their players' boots go missing en route to the game.

A Manchester United spokesperson confirmed after the game that the club managed to secure replacements boots for their players in time for kickoff.

On the field, it took Brann 77 minutes to break the deadlock, having had just two attempts on goal before the decisive strike. Signe Gaupset curled in a wide free kick and Ingrid Stevenik nodded the chance home.

United defeated PSV 4-0 and Hammarby 1-0 to reach this stage, but, despite being on top throughout, were unable to capitalise on their chances and now have work to do in the second leg.

Ella Toone had two clear opportunities to earn an early lead, but she was unable to direct her efforts into the net. Three other chances from United were squandered in the first half and although the visitors were dominating in possession and were comfortably in control, they lacked a clinical edge in the final third.

A fast start to the second half almost saw Melvine Malard nudge one into the back of the net, but she couldn't connect properly and Brann mopped up the chance easily.

Selma Panengstuen was kept rather busy during the evening to keep United at bay. After spilling Dominique Janssen's initial chance, the Norwegian goalkeeper had to work hard to prevent Jess Park from finding the back of the net with the rebound.

Manager Marc Skinner had limited options on the bench with new signing Fridolina Rolfö and forwards Rachel Williams and Leah Galton carrying knocks. They also lost Grace Clinton to local rivals Manchester City, with Park moving in the opposite direction.

The three signings during the summer window has left concern over depth and rotation for Skinner's side.

United host the second leg at Leigh Sports Village next week. They will need to overturn the deficit to earn a place in the Champions League for the first time, having lost to Paris Saint-Germain the only other time United have reached this stage of the qualifiers in 2023.