Open Extended Reactions

THE CHAMPIONSSSS!

Welcome to Matchday 1 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season. Europe's premier club competition is back in the second season of its new format with six matches across the continent on Tuesday, providing exciting matchups, top talent and drama.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland will be providing updates from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as Real Madrid take on Marseille. Elsewhere, Juventus take on Borussia Dortmund, while Tottenham Hotspur host Villarreal.

Enjoy the play-by-play from the day's action as it all unfolds.