Premier League updates: Liverpool host Everton in Merseyside derby

After another exciting midweek in the UEFA Champions League, we are back with more weekend action in the top leagues across Europe.

Starting in the Premier League, we have Liverpool hosting Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season, before Brighton & Hove Albion face Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley host Nottingham Forest, West Ham United take on Crystal Palace, and Wolverhampton Wanderers meet Leeds United.

Then, in the later game, Manchester United take on Chelsea in what is always a heavyweight clash despite the respective fortunes of the two teams currently.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid take on Espanyol, while in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim take on Bayern Munich.

Stay tuned for all the highlights and big moments from an action-packed day in Europe.