European soccer updates: Struggling Villa head to Sunderland

Open Extended Reactions

It's another day of another great weekend for soccer all across the continent.

On Sunday, we kick things off with struggling Aston Villa's trip to Sunderland and Bournemouth hosting Newcastle United in the Premier League, before Arsenal take on Manchester City later in what has always been a huge clash between two title favorites.

Elsewhere, Manchester United face Arsenal in the Women's Super League, while Atlético Madrid are in LaLiga action against Mallorca on ESPN+.

Stay tuned for all the highlights and big moments from an action-packed day in Europe.