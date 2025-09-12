Open Extended Reactions

The United States women will host Italy in a friendly on Dec. 1 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, sources told ESPN.

U.S. Soccer is set to officially announce the match in the coming days.

"As we prepare for World Cup qualifying at the end of 2026, we want to play teams from all parts of the world with different styles and different strengths, so getting to play Italy, one of Europe's up-and-coming teams, will be a great way to end the year," said U.S. coach Emma Hayes.

"This has been a very productive year for our team, learning about each other while embracing our philosophies and standards, so we're looking forward to two more games against a quality team to continue to grow."

The game will mark a first friendly in Florida for the USWNT since 2023, when it defeated China 3-0 at Chase Stadium with goals from Sophia Wilson, Lindsey Heaps and Trinity Rodman. The team previously held a training camp in Fort Lauderdale in January 2025, but didn't host a match.

Italy will enter the game after reaching the UEFA Women's Euros semifinal, falling 2-1 to eventual winners England on an extra-time goal by Chloe Kelly in the 119th minute.

The 2025 Women's Euros marked the first time that Italy reached the semifinal of the tournament since 1997.

The friendly against Italy will be the last match of 2025 for the USWNT.