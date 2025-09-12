Ange Postecoglou reflects on the end of his time at Tottenham after making his Premier League return with Nottingham Forest. (1:29)

West Ham have taken the unusual step of banning supporters from taking half-and-half scarves into the London Stadium for the team's Premier League clash with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The scarves, which are often sold by unofficial vendors outside football stadiums, have long been the subject of consternation from regular match-goers who reject the idea that someone would wear memorabilia showing both teams rather than exclusively the one they support.

The move was communicated to fans as one of a number of "increased security measures" West Ham say have been designed to stop away supporters gaining access to home sections of the ground.

Saturday's match has been identified as having the potential for volatility due to the traditional rivalry between the teams.

Mohammed Kudus' £55 million ($74.5m) move to Spurs from West Ham this summer angered Hammers fans and is regarded as a potential flash point, as is the possibility of protests from the home fans against the club's owners.

Supporters will not be allowed to take half-and-half scarves into the London Stadium on Saturday. Adam Davy - PA Images via Getty Images

"Half-and-half scarves or items illustrating the colours/crests of both clubs will not be permitted inside London Stadium on Saturday," West Ham said. "Supporters who have purchased half-and-half scarves from unofficial sellers will be required to hand them over to security staff at the security checkpoints and these scarves will not be returned.

"Supporters wishing to buy a scarf for the match are advised to head to the West Ham United Stadium store, where they can be purchased."

