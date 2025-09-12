Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho's son, João Mendes has stayed in England after leaving Burnley. Hull City/wearehullcity.co.uk

João Mendes, the son of former Brazil great Ronaldinho, has signed a one-year contract with Hull City's Under-21 team, the club have announced.

Mendes, 20, has joined the second-tier outfit as a free agent four months after his contract with Burnley had expired.

"I am just excited to be here and play," Mendes said. "I think it is going to be a good season.

"I think it is a really good team and I am excited for the future."

The versatile winger, who can play on either flank, made five appearances for Burnley's U21 side last season.

A youth product of Cruzeiro, Mendes had followed in his father's footsteps when he joined Barcelona in March 2023.

A 2005 Ballon d'Or winner and 2002 World Cup champion, Ronaldinho lifted two LaLiga titles and one Champions League during his time at Barça.

Mendes featured for Barcelona's youth teams before moving to Burnley in Aug. 2024.

"I think it is good to be able to play in different styles of football," Mendes said. "In Brazil, it is one style, Spain is another one and England is another one so I think it compliments your game really well if you have played at different places.

I just want to help as much as I can in the U21s and in the first team. I don't mind what level, I just love playing football and if the chance comes, I will take great use of it."