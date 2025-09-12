Cristina Alexander and Alexis Nunes discuss whether they think England will be ready to make an impact at the 2027 World Cup. (1:35)

European champions England have confirmed three more fixtures to conclude 2025 as part of a 'Homecoming Series,' taking on Brazil, Australia and Ghana as they build towards 2027 World Cup qualifying.

The Euro 2025 winners will host South American champions Brazil at the Etihad Stadium on Oct. 25 before hosting their 2023 World Cup semifinal opponents Australia at Pride Park, Derby on Oct, 28.

The Football Association (FA) had already confirmed a clash with China at Wembley on Nov, 29 with 60,000 tickets already sold.

The Lionesses' first-ever meeting with Ghana will follow at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Dec. 2 to conclude the series.

England are looking to build towards 2027 World Cup qualifying, which starts in February. Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Having won back-to-back European Championships, defeating Spain on penalties in Switzerland in July, England have opted for vast range of opponents as they prepare for World Cup qualification, which starts in February.

England made it to the final of the 2023 World Cup in Australia, but were beaten 1-0 by Spain.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "It is great that we can return to action after our incredible summer with four exciting fixtures at home. Each opponent will challenge us in different ways, which is exactly what we need with World Cup qualification beginning early next year."