Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat at SK Brann. Poppy Townson - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United have begun an investigation after a number of their players' boots were lost en route to their Women's Champions League qualifier away to Norwegian side SK Brann on Thursday.

United had to buy a number of replacements in Norway in the hours before the first leg of the qualifying tie, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Marc Skinner's side.

A local shop owner, Andre Gullord, told the BBC that the club had spent several thousand pounds replacing the boots.

"We are a big store but they were very lucky we had enough boots in stock that were the right size," Gullord said. "They paid between £200 and £230 for each pair and £30 for the shin guards.

"We have had the odd player come in because they have left their boots behind but never the entire team."

Midfielder Lisa Naalsund, who is from Bergen, told TV2 after the match that she had asked her mother to bring some boots to the stadium for her.

A United spokesperson said: "A bag containing some of our players' boots went missing during the journey to Bergen. We are investigating how this happened. In the meantime, we have secured new boots for all the affected players."