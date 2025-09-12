Gab Marcotti reacts to news of Chelsea facing 74 charges from the English Football Association over breaching rules regarding agents, intermediaries and third party investment. (0:44)

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Emanuel Emegha from fellow BlueCo-owned side Strasbourg in 2026, the club has confirmed.

BlueCo -- comprising a consortium including Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly -- own both Chelsea and French side Strasbourg.

Emegha will join Enzo Maresca's side in July 2026 after scoring 14 goals and contributing three assists in 27 games in Ligue 1 last season.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward started his career at Jong Sparta before spells with Sparta Rotterdam, Antwerp and Sturm Graz. He moved to Strasbourg in 2023.

He has represented the Netherlands from under-15 to U21 level.

The move comes after BlueCo signed Brighton midfielder Julio Enciso in the summer transfer window. Enciso will play for Strasbourg this season after signing a four-year deal.

He is also expected to eventually move to Chelsea.