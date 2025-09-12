Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Altay Bayindir will start against Manchester City this weekend ahead of new signing Senne Lammens.

Lammens arrived from Royal Antwerp on deadline day while last season's No.1, André Onana, sealed a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor on Thursday.

It has left Amorim to choose between Bayindir and Lammens for Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium and the United boss opted for the Turkish international.

"Altay is going to continue," Amorim said at a news conference on Friday.

"It is a different league, different country, different ball. I know that we are in the moment that the goalkeeper needs to be really strong and have a lot of experience.

Altay Bayindir has got the nod for Sunday's Manchester derby. Photo by Shaun Brooks/CameraSport via Getty Images

"We are also in the moment that we have to look at the present, but also with a focus on the future. [Lammens] is a guy with great potential, that is one more option to play.

"We believe a lot in our goalkeepers. I believe in Altay. He's ready to play."

While Amorim has already decided who will be in goal at the Etihad, the 40-year-old has selection dilemmas elsewhere with Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot all ruled out with injury.

Cunha and Mount were forced off during the 3-2 win over Burnley before the international break while Dalot was sent home from Portugal duty because of a muscle problem.

- Will Onana's exit solve anything at United?

- Premier League news: Latest updates ahead of the weekend

- Kobbie Mainoo at a difficult crossroads with Man United

"They are out for this game," Amorim said.

"I don't know how long it's going to take. We need those guys to be a very, very competitive team. We have very good players that are eager to play. So we will be competitive on Sunday.

"I don't want to say [how long] because if you talk with Cunha, if you catch Cunha outside, he will say that he can play this game. So I don't know. We will manage day by day. But they are pushing really hard."