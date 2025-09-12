Nedum Onuoha and Craig Burley discuss Man City's goalkeeper options for the Manchester derby after signing Gianluigi Donnarumma on deadline day. (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Rico Lewis has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2030.

The 20-year-old has penned a two-year extension to his existing deal, which was due to run out in 2028. Sources have told ESPN that there's also an option to extend the contract by an additional 12 months until 2031.

Lewis, who joined City's academy at the age of eight, was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this summer but insisted during the transfer window that he wanted to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

He's approaching 100 senior appearances for City and has been capped five times by England.

- Ogden: Biggest Premier League storylines after international break

- Connelly: Premier League 'ifs' list: How contenders can come together

- Olley: Chelsea's 74 charges explained: What are they accused of?

"Manchester City means everything to me so to have been given the opportunity to sign this new contract is such a special moment both for me personally and my family," Lewis said.

"I am still improving and developing as a player, and I know that the opportunity to carry on working with Pep [Guardiola], his coaching team and our amazing squad will only help me to keep getting better.

"I have spent so much of my life at this club. City means everything to me, so to be able to stay longer makes me incredibly happy."