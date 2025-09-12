Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor is hopeful Alyssa Thompson can make her Women's Super League debut at Aston Villa on Sunday.

United States women's national team winger Thompson signed last week from NWSL side Angel City for a reported $1.3 million, is waiting for WSL approval over a cast she wears to protect her left arm.

The 20-year-old has never revealed exactly why she wears the cast, but Bompastor is confident her new signing will be given the go-ahead in time to feature against Villa.

"We are hoping for her to be able to play. We haven't had confirmation yet, but we are hoping for her to be able to play in this game," Bompastor said.

"My staff are trying to bring as much clarity as we can on the situation and they'll be updating me as quick as they can about the cast."

Alyssa Thompson has been wearing a cast in recent weeks. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Bompastor confirmed Sam Kerr could make her first appearance in 20 months off the bench on Sunday having recovered from a serious knee injury.

The Australia striker was an unused substitute in last week's opening-day win against Manchester City, while USWNT centre-back Naomi Girma is still out.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Martin Ho hopes his side can build on a first WSL victory in nine months when they visit his former club Everton.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Ho experienced success in his debut fixture in charge with a 1-0 win over West Ham last Sunday, which marked the club's first three points in the division since January.

Liverpool-born Ho, former assistant boss at Everton, said: "I think there is still a long way for us to go and a lot to build on, but more importantly it was for the players especially because not having a win in nine months is difficult for anyone. That is staff included.

- Sources: USWNT to close out 2025 vs. Italy

- Alyssa Thompson's move to Chelsea from Angel City: What it means

- 10 of the top women's transfers: Yohannes, Thompson, Clinton, more"I wanted to make sure we could get off on the right foot and we did. Three points should give belief to everyone."

Manchester United will bid to bounce back from their midweek Champions League qualifier defeat to Brann with victory at newly promoted London City.

Marc Skinner's United, who thrashed Leicester 4-0 in their opening game last week, slipped to a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Bergen on Thursday, are in the middle of a hectic schedule of four games in 11 days.

Leicester play their first home league game of the season against Liverpool, who also conceded four goals on the opening day, losing 4-1 at home to Merseyside rivals Everton.