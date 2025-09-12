Liverpool boss Arne Slot has called for patience when it comes to Alexander Isak due to the striker's lack of preseason with Newcastle. (2:17)

Spanish second-tier side CyD Leonesa have announced the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro Costa on Friday, with the Brazilian's legal representative confirming that he has received his FIFA International Transfer Certificate.

Leonesa referred to 26-year-old Ribeiro as having signed as a "free agent" in their announcement, despite Sundowns' reluctance to let him leave three years before the end of his contract.

Ribeiro had attracted interest from various quarters, particularly after his impressive performances at the FIFA Club World Cup for South African champions Sundowns. He terminated his contract with the club, which had been due to run until 2028, following their alleged refusal to allow a move to a club in Europe or Qatar.

Ribeiro enlisted the services of law firm Dupont-Hissel, who argued that a previous ruling in a dispute involving Lassana Diarra and former club Lokomotiv Moscow meant that FIFA was obligated to ensure Ribeiro was given clearance to leave for new pastures.

Furthermore, they said that his subsequent employer after Sundowns would not be involved in his dispute with the South African club before the FIFA Football Tribunal.

Dupont-Hissel had argued that Sundowns had not been willing to listen to bids even well above his market valuation, thus restricting his freedom of movement.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa impressed at the Club World Cup for Mamelodi Sundowns. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Sundowns said in an Aug. 21 statement that: "It has always been the policy and commitment of Mamelodi Sundowns to engage and negotiate with football clubs in Africa and worldwide, that are interested in recruiting and acquiring the services of the Club's players. The objective of Sundowns in these discussions and negotiations has always been to advance the interests of the player and the Club and to be fair and just, and to contribute to the fulfilment of the interests of all parties."

In a press release sent to ESPN on Friday -- shortly after Ribeiro was unveiled by Segunda División side Leonesa -- Jean-Louis Dupont said that Ribeiro had received his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), leaving him free to play for Leonesa.

"Following a decision by FIFA, Lucas Ribeiro Costa has received the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) allowing him to play in official competitions for his new club, Cultural Leonesa, with immediate effect," said the press release.

"On 1 August, Lucas Ribeiro Costa terminated his contract with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns FC, based in particular on the recent Diarra ruling by the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union).

"On 31 August, Lucas Ribeiro Costa signed a new employment contract with Spanish club Cultural Leonesa.

"Mamelodi Sundowns FC and the South African Football Association opposed the issuance of the ITC through various manoeuvres.

"On 11 September, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Cultural Leonesa submitted a request to FIFA for the issuance of the ITC.

"In accordance with its new rules, which recognised the obligation to issue the ITC immediately as imposed by the CJEU in its Diarra ruling, FIFA has now issued the ITC, allowing Lucas Ribeiro Costa to play in official competitions for Cultural Leonesa.

"The merits of the dispute between Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Mamelodi Sundowns FC will now be heard and decided, in the first instance, by the FIFA Football Tribunal and, if necessary, on appeal, by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"These proceedings will be conducted in a calm manner and will in no way interfere with Lucas Ribeiro Costa's ability to practise his profession in Spain.

"It should be noted that these proceedings only concern Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Mamelodi Sundowns FC, but not his new club, Cultural Leonesa.

"According to standard practice, such proceedings are expected to last between one and two years."

Ribeiro played 88 times for Sundowns after joining in 2023 from Belgian club Beveren, scoring 37 goals and picking up 23 assists. His goal against Borussia Dortmund earned him the Goal of the Tournament honour at the Club World Cup. He now has the opportunity to test himself in Europe again.

After a draw and three defeats in their first four LaLiga 2 games, Leonesa will continue their Segunda División campaign against table-toppers Racing de Santander away from home on Sunday.