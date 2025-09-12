Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the choice Crystal Palace were forced to make on deadline day, with Marc Guéhi wanted by Liverpool. (1:55)

Oliver Glasner has dismissed reports that he threatened to quit as Crystal Palace manager over Marc Guéhi's potential transfer to Liverpool.

England defender Guéhi looked set to join Liverpool before the deal fell through on deadline day, and Glasner, who opposed the move, was asked Friday about rumours of tension between him and club chairman Steve Parish.

"I never threatened to leave the club, never. I didn't have to threaten anybody," Glasner, whose side will bid to extend their unbeaten league start against Sunderland at Selhurst Park on Saturday, said.

"There were no bad tensions between the chairman and myself. It was really just a discussion about sports, and he decided against the money and for the sporting perspective of Crystal Palace. Big credit to the chairman."

Glasner was also full of praise for Guéhi, adding: "It was clear, for him, that he stuck to his contract. It is credit to Marc that he never threatened to strike.

"He is a very honest person, that is why I was never worried about this situation. He will be our captain as long as he's here, because he's just such a great player and such a great personality."

Summer signing Yeremy Pino could make his first start for Palace after stepping off the bench for his debut in their 3-0 win at Aston Villa before the international break.

