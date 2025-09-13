Transfer rumors, news: Serie A clubs queue up for Zirkzee

Ruben Amorim talks about the pressure of playing for Manchester United following confirmation of Andre Onana's loan move to Trabzonspor. (1:03)

Juventus are leading the Serie A clubs vying to bring in Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United, while Everton hope to permanently sign Jack Grealish in a bargain deal. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Liverpool boss Slot: Collapse of Guéhi transfer 'a pity'

- Amorim to start Bayindir over Lammens vs. City

- Benfica want City captain Silva: 'Contract waiting'

Joshua Zirkzee joined Man United from Bologna for £36.5 million a year ago. (Photo by Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

- Juventus have emerged as the favourites to sign Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee with the Red Devils eager to offload him and sign a replacement, as reported by TEAMtalk. There are also other Serie A clubs expressing a keen interest in the 24-year-old. Zirkzee remains determined to prove his worth at Old Trafford and demonstrate that he belongs at this level, but opportunities are now dwindling due to a rise in competition and Ruben Amorim's tactical shifts. A move is most likely to happen in the summer but a January exit is still a possibility.

- Everton are hopeful that they can sign Jack Grealish at the end of the season "on a bargain deal" despite having a £50 million option to make the winger's loan from Manchester City permanent, as reported by the Daily Telegraph. The 30-year-old had initially been told by David Moyes that he would start his loan on the bench, but has instead become an immediate fan favourite and was even named Premier League Player of the Month for August.

- FC Porto have proposed a new contract to Diogo Costa that would see the goalkeeper's release clause increase from €75 million to €100 million, as reported by A Bola, which adds that the contract would also make him the club's highest-paid player. The 25-year-old is considering the offer with his deal expiring in the summer of 2027. Costa has been linked with various big-name clubs in recent years, while Porto rejected offers from Galatasaray in the most recent transfer window.

- Enzo Maresca has stated that there is no way for Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi or David Datro Fofana to work their way back into his plans at Chelsea, as reported by the Daily Mail. The trio are now training at different times and on different pitches to the rest of the squad at Cobham, which has resulted in Maresca not even seeing them since the season started. This comes despite Sterling earning over £300,000-per-week and Disasi being on around a third of that.

- Free agent winger Lorenzo Insigne hopes that Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri will persuade the Biancocelesti to sign him, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. This would see the Serie A club take a different approach to trying to sign younger players, as they had been interested in Jan-Carlo Simic before the 20-year-old centre-back joined Al Ittihad. Lazio would also be willing to let goalkeeper Christos Mandas leave in January for €20 million despite rejecting Wolverhampton Wanderers' offer of that value during the summer.

play 1:37 Is Donnarumma Man City's new number one? Nedum Onuoha and Craig Burley discuss Man City's goalkeeper options for the Manchester derby after signing Gianluigi Donnarumma on deadline day.

- Liverpool anticipate Mohamed Salah moving to the Saudi Pro League before his contract expires in 2027. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa could be forced to accept offers for Morgan Rogers due to profit and sustainability calculations, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea having previously looked at the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)

- Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke could be tempted to join Newcastle United if they formalise their interest in the 25-year-old. (Football Insider)

- Neal Maupay has so far turned down every opportunity to leave Marseille, but a move to Lyon is on the table and the striker is considering an offer from another unnamed club. (Le10Sport)

- Fulham could let Harry Wilson leave in January after signing Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze late in the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Yasser Larouci will leave Troyes to join Greek club Kifisia on loan for the rest of the season. (L'Equipe)