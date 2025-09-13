Mikel Arteta talks about potential new contracts for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, and is quizzed about "Arsenal's DNA". (0:53)

Martin Ødegaard's early season injury woes continued on Saturday when he was forced off in the 18th minute of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Ødegaard's frustration will be compounded by the fact his injury was prompted by a collision with his own teammate at the Emirates.

The Arsenal captain fell awkwardly after Jurriën Timber inadvertently made contact with Ødegaard while attempting to win the ball from Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White on the edge of the penalty area.

Ødegaard left the pitch holding his shoulder -- an injury he first suffered during Arsenal's win over Leeds United on Aug. 23. The shoulder issue also meant he was not included in Arsenal's starting XI for the 1-0 defeat at Anfield before the international break.

He was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri.

Mikel Arteta has been frustrated by repeated injuries to some of his key players last season and in the early stages of this campaign.

Bukayo Saka is still working his way back to fitness, but the hamstring injury he picked up against Leeds turned out to be not as serious as first feared.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Christian Nørgaard are also unavailable to the Arsenal manager as they rehab injuries of their own.

