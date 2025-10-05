Open Extended Reactions

Russell Martin's difficulties as Rangers head coach have come to an end. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Russell Martin has been sacked by Rangers after just five months in charge, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

The former Southampton boss endured a torrid spell in Glasgow, winning just one league game, while also overseeing one of Rangers' worst ever European results in a 9-1 defeat over two legs by Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying.

Martin and Rangers came out 2-0 winners against Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup, a result that looked like providing some respite for the Englishman.

However a drab 2-0 defeat at home to Hearts in which Rangers' own fans appeared to turn on Martin and subsequent Europa League defeats against Racing Genk and SK Sturm Graz heaped even more pressure on the 39-year-old.

A solitary league win over Livingston, courtesy of a dramatic late winner from Max Aarons, was not enough to ease tensions, and the 1-1 draw with newly promoted Falkirk was the final straw for Martin.

Martin accepted full responsibility after another dismal Rangers performance to which enraged fans responded by trying to block the team bus from leaving the ground before they were dispersed by police.

Images showed that Martin was escorted out of another part of the stadium by security guards before leaving in a car.

Martin was sacked by then-Premier League club Southampton in December 2024 before beginning his ill-fated spell at Rangers. He has also had spells as head coach of MK Dons and Swansea City.

Information from PA contributed to this story.