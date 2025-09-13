Ruben Amorim talks about the pressure of playing for Manchester United following confirmation of Andre Onana's loan move to Trabzonspor. (1:03)

Ruben Amorim said he believes he is helping Kobbie Mainoo's long-term development despite a lack of regular game time leading to the midfielder requesting a loan move away from Manchester United last month.

United rejected that request and Mainoo made his first Premier League appearance of the season as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 win over Burnley before the international window, but it is clear he faces a fight to break into Amorim's midfield this term.

Sunday's derby at Manchester City brings back memories of the 20-year-old's stunning goal and man of the match display in the 2024 FA Cup final when Erik ten Hag's side beat City to lift the trophy, but a player who started the Euro 2024 final could well be on the bench once again this weekend.

"Like a lot of guys, he wants to play more," Amorim said. "I didn't have a conversation with him before the window closed -- I did this week -- because I don't want Kobbie Mainoo thinking that I was having any conversation with him just to hold on to him. I don't want that feeling.

"I believe a lot in Kobbie but some of you think that Kobbie Mainoo is already [the finished article]. I think he can do so much better, he can improve a lot.

"I think for some guys it is enough [their talent], but for him it is not enough. Maybe it's not fair, but I think I'm helping Kobbie Mainoo, and that's it. He will have opportunities like the other guys."

Kobbie Mainoo made his first appearance this season in Manchester United's win over Burnley on Aug. 30. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Mainoo, who has made 73 first-team appearances for his boyhood club, broke through under Ten Hag but Amorim's system has put different demands on United's midfield.

"The way I play is completely different from the last manager," Amorim added.

"Sometimes, I look at Kobbie Mainoo and I feel that sometimes he was like -- and I watched a lot of games from the Premier League when I was in Portugal -- and you can feel that the Manchester United team was really transitional.

"He was the only guy who calmed down the game. Now we have other players who can calm down the game. We play a different game, and sometimes I expect more from Kobbie Mainoo. And I know that he can give that."

Amorim has already said this season that he sees Mainoo as competing for a place directly with club captain Bruno Fernandes, although the pair played together in the second half of the Burnley win.

Amorim's comments have suggested he does not fully trust Mainoo as a defensive midfielder, particularly when it comes to positioning, and that has restricted his opportunities in the current set-up.

"Kobbie Mainoo is really good at controlling the game but if he plays as an eight, he has to reach the box, returning [track back], and sometimes he has to cover a lot of space with just two," he said. "Bruno is doing that job. And then sometimes it's bad luck.

"Bruno is maybe the more influential player in the last few years, and he's been playing in that position. Kobbie Mainoo could play as a six [defensive midfielder], but sometimes he passes the ball and goes away and it's not a reference as a six, so we have to balance everything."