A minute's appreciation will be held ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby in tribute to Ricky Hatton following the British boxing legend's death at the age of 46.

Hatton, who was born and raised in Manchester, was one of City's most famous supporters -- he used to wear the club's crest and colors on his way to the ring.

City sent their condolences to Hatton's family in a statement ahead of kickoff.

"Manchester City are devastated to learn Ricky Hatton has passed away, aged 46," the Premier League club said.

"Ricky was one of City's most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.

As one of Manchester City's most famous supporters, Ricky Hatton was a regular at the Etihad. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."

City legend Vincent Kompany shared a photo of himself with Hatton and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in a post on X.

"We'll miss you Ricky. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Rest in piece legend," the Bayern Munich head coach said.

Ricky Hatton presented Manny Pacquiao with a Manchester City shirt ahead of their blockbuster fight in 2009. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Manchester United's record goal scorer Wayne Rooney also posted a photo on X that showed him inside the ring with Hatton, holding one of the boxer's belts during his heyday.

"Devastated. A legend, a warrior, and a great person. Thoughts are with all Ricky's family," Rooney said.

