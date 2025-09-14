Open Extended Reactions

Rubén Sellés failed to win a league game during his time at Sheffield United. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Sheffield United have sacked manager Rubén Sellés after just five games of the Championship season.

His side were thrashed 5-0 at Ipswich on Friday night to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table without a point.

42-year-old Sellés only replaced Chis Wilder on June 18 when he signed a three-year deal.

According to reports, Wilder is set to return as Sellés' replacement in the Bramall Lane dugout.

He left the club after leading them to Championship playoff final, where they came within minutes of booking an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, results under Sellés have nosedived, with his side scoring just one league goal so far this term and also crashing out of the Carabao Cup to Birmingham City.

The club said in a statement: "Sheffield United Football club's board of directors have opted to make a change at managerial level.

"After a disappointing start to the EFL Championship campaign, Rubén Sellés has been relieved of his duties as manager.

"Following a review of recent performances, and taking into account the feelings of supporters, the timing of the change has been made to give the club the best possible opportunity to improve the current league position.

"The board of directors wish to thank Mr Sellés for his hard work.

"A new manager will be named in due course."