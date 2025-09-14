Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has admitted his side were "lucky" to snatch a late victory against Burnley to maintain their flawless start to the Premier League season.

The hosts did well to frustrate Slot's side for more than 90 minutes at Turf Moor before substitute Hannibal Mejbri was penalised for handling Jeremie Frimpong's cross inside the area deep in stoppage time.

Mohamed Salah scored the resulting spot-kick to snatch all three points for the Premier League champions, who have now scored a winning goal in the 83rd minute or later in each of their four games this term.

Asked after the game whether he is impressed or concerned by his team's habit of winning late on, Slot said: "A bit of both. I know how hard it is to create chances against a team with 11 players in the 18-yard box.

"It's very good that they do this as they almost got a point, I'm not saying anything negative about them, I'm just explaining how difficult it is against a Premier League team who defends with everyone back and doesn't bring the ball out.

A late Mohamed Salah penalty spared Liverpool's blushes at Turf Moor on Sunday. Stu Forster/Getty Images

"If we don't score from a set-piece the only thing you can do is score from open play which is quite difficult if you have to play 11 players in their 18-yard box.

"There were no really open chances. A draw was probably what we expected throughout the game but we tried with the substitutions we made to bring all the players we can that can attack on the pitch, we had six or seven on in the end.

"I don't know if that has anything to do with scoring the goal but we did create the penalty and just before a big chance from Jeremie [Frimpong]. So relief, lucky."

Liverpool's deadline day signing Alexander Isak was not in the matchday squad at Turf Moor as he continues to work his way up to full fitness.

The striker missed the majority of preseason after refusing to train or play for former club Newcastle United before completing his £125 million ($170m) move to Anfield.

Explaining his decision to omit Isak on Sunday, Slot said: "If you start a season when players have been off for three or four or five weeks, you give them a certain base. So you give them a lot of good sessions before they are able in the end of the week to play 45 minutes. We got him from Newcastle in a state where you could see his preseason is going to start now.

"So then he needs proper minutes of training before he has a certain base, let alone for him to play twice in three days. So that's what we do. We try to prepare players for in the beginning of this season once a week and then we try to do more and more before we go into the rhythm of two games a week so that they are ready for that schedule.

"Now Alex is far from ready for that schedule of three games in a week ... So now he will be able on either Wednesday or Saturday to play 45 as a minimum and maybe a little bit more. But if he plays 45 on Wednesday, don't expect him to play 45 or more on Saturday because his body is not prepared for that in our opinion."