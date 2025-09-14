Open Extended Reactions

Teenager Ethan Mbappé, the brother of France superstar Kylian, scored his first goal in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a superb volley deep in injury time that secured a 2-1 win for Lille against Toulouse.

Ethan, who joined Lille a year ago from Paris Saint-Germain, came on as a substitute with only nine minutes left to play. He connected with a cross in the eighth minute of stoppage time and volleyed the ball into the top corner with his left foot.

The technically gifted left-footed 18-year-old midfielder was hampered by injuries last season.

Lille trailed until the 90th minute when Nabil Bentaleb scored from the penalty spot to level the score after a handball in the box by Rasmus Nicolaisen.

Lille dominated proceedings in the first half and was caught against the run of play after the interval when Frank Magri broke the deadlock. The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute after Alexis Vossah was sent off for a dangerous foul on Benjamin André.

Both Mbappé brothers left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024. While Kylian crossed the border to join the Spanish league, Ethan remained in France and signed a three-year deal with Lille.

PSG and Lyon, the only sides to have won all their games heading into the fourth round of fixtures, are both in action later Sunday.

PSG will be missing star forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué -- who are both nursing injuries -- for the home game against Lens while Lyon is away to Rennes.