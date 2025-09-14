Pep Guardiola hopes Phil Foden can return to his best after his goal in Manchester City's derby win. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City need Phil Foden to get back to his best if they are going to have a successful season.

The England midfielder scored the opening goal in the City's derby win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

He was also involved in the second goal as Ruben Amorim's side were swept aside 3-0.

Foden endured a difficult campaign last season as he struggled to replicate his contribution of 27 goals in all competitions from 2023-24.

The 25-year-old opted out of England duty in June to take a break and recharge his batteries and on his first start of the season against United, he opened his account.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reiterated the importance of Phil Foden in his side. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

"We missed him so much last season," Guardiola said.

"We need him so much. We cannot forget two seasons ago when we won the last game against West Ham [to win the title] he was the most important player of the Premier League.

"He was maybe the key player to win that league. Last season for injuries, for other reasons he could not be with us.

"Hopefully step by step he can get his best. I am pretty sure a game like today against United is a special game for him because he is an incredible Manchester City supporter. I'm sure he's going to have the best feeling."

The result against United is the perfect start to an important week for City, who face Napoli in the Champions League on Thursday and then Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

- Haaland nets brace as Man City outclass Man United in derby

- Could this season be Guardiola's last dance with Man City?

- Liverpool were 'lucky' to snatch late win at Burnley - Slot

Guardiola's team bounced back from consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break to move back into the top half of the table.

After a mixed start, he's hopeful the performance in the derby can act as a springboard for the rest of the season.

"It's just one game," Guardiola said.

"We have to prove. But it's true that winning games, especially in the derby, and seeing the faces of all the fans -- all the joy and all the happiness after the game -- is always better.

"It's one game, but it's important, after two defeats, to do it at home against United. The spirit was really good."