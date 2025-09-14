Open Extended Reactions

On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana endured a difficult start to life in Turkey. Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

André Onana debuted for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor in a a 1-0 defeat to Fenerbahçe, for whom Ederson made his first appearance.

On the same day Manchester City made light work of Manchester United in the Premier League, the two former goalkeeping No. 1s in Manchester made their debuts in the same game.

Ederson's Fenerbahçe dominated the game at home and Trabzonspor's chances were dealt a massive blow when midfielder Okay Yokuşlu was sent off just 20 minutes in.

Fenerbahçe had to wait until just before half-time to take the lead though as Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri was in the right place to tuck home into an empty net as his side capitalised on Onana failing to clear his lines from a long-range strike.

The result means Fenerbahçe go to second in the Super Lig with a game in hand over Trabzonspor who drop to third after five games played.