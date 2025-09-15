Stats: Mbappé, Kane on top in Europe, Salah 188, Haaland 50, Messi's unique first

Open Extended Reactions

The big leagues in Europe were back in action after the international break. In the Premier League, Liverpool maintained their perfect run thanks to a late penalty conversion by Mohamed Salah against Burnley while Arsenal impressed against Nottingham Forest. Manchester City were back to winning ways after dominating derby rivals United 3-0.

Real Madrid and Barcelona won their respective matches to occupy the first and second spots respectively on the table. Napoli are on top of Serie A after three wins out of three and Juventus secured a thrilling 4-3 win over Inter Milan to go second.

Bayern Munich also secured their third straight win and top the table in Bundesliga.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

188

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has 188 Premier League goals, overtaking Andrew Cole in the all-time top goalscorers with his strike against Burnley. He's now behind Alan Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213) and Wayne Rooney (208).

50

Erling Haaland has scored his 50th goal in his 50th home Premier League game for Manchester City. In the league's history, only Alan Shearer required fewer home appearances to hit 50 goals (47).

22

Haaland has achieved his 22nd multi-goal game in Premier League since his arrival to Man City in 2022-23. Only Kylian Mbappé has more multi-goal games in Europe's top 5 leagues in that span (25, includes games in Ligue 1 and LALIGA).

4

With just four points from four games (W1, D1, L2), this is Manchester United's worst start to a league season since 1992-93, when they also had four points from their opening four matches under Alex Ferguson.

10

Sunday was Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 10th Premier League Manchester derby win, making him only the third manager for either City or United to win 10+ league derbies, after Alex Ferguson (20) and Matt Busby (15).

4

Liverpool are the first side in Premier League history to win four consecutive games thanks to winning goals scored in the final 10 minutes or later.

✅ Bournemouth

✅ Newcastle

✅ Arsenal

✅ Burnley Liverpool have scored five goals in the 80th minute or later with four of them being the game winner �� Luck of the champions �� pic.twitter.com/aixMjoTHYa - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 14, 2025

3

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade became just the third German to score on his Premier League debut, after Jürgen Klinsmann in August 1994 and Ilkay Gündogan in September 2016.

4

Aston Villa have failed to score in their opening four league games of a season for the first time in their history.

1

Two Barcelona players -- Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski -- have scored a brace coming off the bench in a LALIGA match for the first time in the 21st century.

37Y, 24D

At 37 years, 24 days, Robert Lewandowski became the oldest Barcelona player in LALIGA history to score 2+ goals in a match. The previous oldest was also Lewandowski (36 years, 66 days in 2024).

Xabi Alonso's side holds with 10 men to remain undefeated in LALIGA �� pic.twitter.com/Lml7JGyJVW - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 13, 2025

4

Xabi Alonso became the first Real Madrid head coach to win his first four LALIGA games since Manuel Pellegrini did it in 2009-10 (won his first 5).

14

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler (14) have created most chances in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

40

Luka Modric (40 years and 5 days) is the oldest midfielder to score a goal in the history of Serie A, beating the record set by Nils Liedholm, also with AC Milan (38 years and 169 days on March 26, 1961 against Inter).

550

Antonio Conte has won 550 points in 244 Serie A games as manager. Considering the three points for a win, the Napoli head coach is the one who has taken the fewest games to reach this milestone.

19

Vasilije Adžić became the youngest foreign player to score for Juventus against Inter in Serie A -- 19 years and 124 days old.

8

Harry Kane has the most goal involvements this season among all the players in top 5 European leagues (five goals and three assists).

Harry Kane can't stop scoring! �� He's now the #1 scorer in Europe with 5 goals-overtaking Mbappé & Guirassy (4). �� ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oyQTBe4vhA - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 13, 2025

3

Luis Díaz has scored in his first three Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich, equalling the club record previously achieved by Ruggiero Rizzitelli in 1996, Luca Toni in 2007 and Mario Mandzukic in 2012.

6

Álex Grimaldo scored his fifth and sixth direct free kick goal for Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions -- the most of any player in Europe's big five leagues since the start of the 2023-24 season.

8

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy has now scored in 8 straight matches in Bundesliga, the longest active streak in Europe's top 5 leagues dating back to last season.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Inter Miami lost their MLS match against Charlotte FC.

1

For the first time in his career, Lionel Messi lost consecutive matches (Charlotte FC and Seattle Sounders) by 3 or more goals with any of his teams (all competitions).

1

This was also Messi's first failed penalty conversion with club and country since the 2022 World Cup (Nov. 2022 with Argentina vs Poland in 2022 WC Group Stage).

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)