Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid eye Salah free transfer

Real Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in 2027, while Madrid and Barcelona are ready to battle for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Liverpool boss Slot: Collapse of Guéhi transfer 'a pity'

- Amorim to start Bayindir over Lammens vs. City

- Benfica want City captain Silva: 'Contract waiting'

Mohamed Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool earlier this year. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, reports Football Insider. The LaLiga club reportedly could make a surprising move for the 33-year-old towards the end of his contract, with hopes that they can sign him as a free agent in the summer of 2027. Salah is set to be 35 by the time his deal at Anfield expires and may not be prioritizing a move to the Bernabeu by that stage of his career, but he is reported to be open to "all suitors" over his next potential destination.

- Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller is on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona for a move next summer, according to Bild's Christian Falk. Stiller, 24, has a reported release clause of just €37.5 million and Madrid see him as a potential long-term replacement for the retired Toni Kroos, while Barca are planning in case Frenkie de Jong or Marc Casadó depart. Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also shown interest in the Germany international in the past.

- Manchester United are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, reports Football Insider. Anderson, 22, was man of the match for England against Andorra during the international break and also impressed against Serbia. United have been linked with a £70m move for the former Newcastle midfielder, but the player himself is reported to be happy at Forest for the time being.

- Bayern Munich are weighing an approach to sign a center back, according to Bild's Christian Falk. RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba, 22, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi, 25, are two of the top names on their shortlist, but it is reported that they first want to make a final decision on whether they offload South Korea international Kim Min-jae, who is yet to start a game this season. The Bundesliga champions are also considering potential future attacking reinforcements, and one of the latest players they are keeping tabs on is 25-year-old Marseille winger Amine Gouiri.

- Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 32-year-old is one of the top names wanted by league officials, but he is currently only focused on returning for Los Blancos after sustaining a leg injury that is expected to keep him out for a number of months. Rudiger entered the final year of his contract in June, but he is yet to make a decision on his future.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:17 Nicol: Amorim is learning nothing from Manchester United's defeats Steve Nicol is stunned that Ruben Amorim hasn't tried a change of system to improve Manchester United's results.

OTHER RUMORS

- Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is on the radar of Liverpool and Real Madrid, and could be available for £60m in January. (TEAMtalk)

- Inter Milan full back Denzel Dumfries, 29, is the center of a battle between Manchester United and Manchester City. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle are set to begin talks regarding a new contract for right back Tino Livramento, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City. (Football Insider)

- An offer worth €40m from Newcastle to sign defender Giorgio Scalvini was turned down by Atalanta this summer, as the club have no interest in parting ways with the 21-year-old Italy senior international and view him as "non-transferable. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal isn't keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega isn't interested in a move to the Neom SC despite interest from the Saudi Pro League side. (Telegraph)

- Inter Milan are considering a search for a future successor to goalkeeper Yann Sommer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Fulham attacking midfielder Harry Wilson would be "open" to joining Leeds United. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United winger Sam Mather is on the radar of teams in Germany, Turkey, and Sweden. He was previously close to joining Kayserispor before the club ran out of time to complete the deal. (Manchester Evening News)

- Scouts from clubs in Europe are watching Famalicao attacking midfielder Gustavo Sa. (Rudy Galetti)

- West Ham could sack manager Graham Potter and move for former Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo. (Alan Nixon)