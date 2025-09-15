Gab Marcotti reacts to news of Chelsea facing 74 charges from the English Football Association over breaching rules regarding agents, intermediaries and third party investment. (0:44)

Strasbourg captain Emmanuel Emegha was left "devastated" after his own fans turned on him in Sunday's 1-0 league win against Le Havre following the announcement that he will join Chelsea in 2026.

Chelsea agreed a deal last week to sign the Dutch forward from fellow BlueCo owned club Strasbourg.

Emegha, who is currently injured, was booed by a section of Strasbourg fans when he received the Player of the Month award before kick-off.

Supporters from the club's Ultra Boys group displayed a banner at the Stade de la Meinau that read: "Emegha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirt, give back your captain's armband."

Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior said the backlash directed at Emegha was "unacceptable" and undeserved.

Strasbourg captain Emmanuel Emegha will officially join Chelsea in 2026.. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"Emegha was devastated and so was I," he said after the game. "I am very disappointed with what I saw. Seeing banners against one of the team's best players last season is unacceptable. My players deserve much more.

"They have an impeccable mindset and do not deserve this treatment. We are in a pivotal season in which we will play in a European competition, but it seems that a minority is not happy with these performances.

"It won't change anything at all because I remain very proud of my players, and Ema will remain captain as long as he is here. It is still necessary to emphasize that this does not concern everyone, but a minority."

Emegha, 22, posted a photograph on Instagram after the game where he is seen holding his No. 10 jersey with 'Emegoat" written at the back and wrote in French: "Whether you like it or not."

One of Strasbourg's standout performers last season, Emegha scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances to help Le Racing to a seventh placed finish in the league.