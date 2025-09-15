Open Extended Reactions

Ángel Di María showed he still has plenty of magic left after he scored a fantastic goal directly from a corner for Rosario Central on Sunday.

His 24th minute strike in Rosario Central's 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors drew plenty of cheers from fans.

The Argentina star curled in a corner kick that caught rival goalkeeper Leandro Brey off guard and went in -- known as an Olympico.

"We knew the goalkeeper was struggling and we could have some chances from a dead ball situations," Di Maria, 37, said. "The Olympico goal ended up happening and I'm very happy."

Rosario Central coach Ariel Holan was not surprised by Di Maria's brilliance.

"It doesn't surprise me that he can do it," he said after the game. "He has talent, and there are many things that can't be trained. I'd be lying to you if I told you he takes 500 free kicks and 500 corners. I'd be lying, but he's the only one capable of doing those things. That's why he's Di María, and he did everything he did in the history of football."

Sunday's goal was Di Maria's fourth in seven league appearances since returning to his boyhood club in July after his contract with Benfica expired.

Di Maria had began his career with Rosario before moving to Europe with Benfica.

He went on to play more than 700 games in Europe for Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

A 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina, Di Maria retired from international football last year.