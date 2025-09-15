Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has said he never considered leaving the club in the summer amid Premier League interest.

A Chelsea target during the transfer window, Fermín, 22, shone in Barça's 6-0 league triumph against Valencia on Sunday.

Fermín scored twice against Valencia and celebrated one of the goals by kissing the badge on his shirt.

Asked about the Chelsea links, Fermín told Movistar: "I never had any doubts. There is always speculation, but I always wanted to stay here and I will fight to stay here for many years. The rest is all part of football."

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was pleased with Fermín's contribution on Sunday but urged caution. "I think we have to keep calm," he said. "For me, today is a great step for him. This is what I want to see every match. Everyone knows he has amazing quality.

Fermín López wants to stay in Spain for years to come. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

"Against the ball he's very aggressive, he wins the ball a lot, but also with the ball. I think he can also improve, but he's in a really fantastic way."

Flick, meanwhile, celebrated Marc Bernal's return after he spent 383 days on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Spanish midfielder was given a rousing reception by the 5,862 in attendance at the Estadi Johan Cruyff when he came on in the 81st minute.

Bernal, 18, went on to set up Robert Lewandowski for Barça's sixth goal on the night.

"After this long trip from injury to come back on the pitch, especially for him, for his family, it's a great moment," Flick said of Bernal. "He worked really hard in the last year. Also what you can see in the stadium, the fans, how they celebrated. It means a lot for this club. I am happy for him."