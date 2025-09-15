Ale Moreno believes there was "never a doubt" about Arsenal's dominant 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. (2:07)

Arsenal must be considered as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde has claimed.

Mikel Arteta's side will face Athletic at the San Mames Stadium in their opening match of the competition on Tuesday.

Arsenal fell at the semifinal stage to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain last term, but speaking on the eve of their fixture against the north Londoners, Valverde said: "Arsenal are totally focused on this match.

"They are one of the favourites to win the Champions League thanks to their technical and tactical ability, and the winning spirit that Arteta has instilled in them.

Arsenal are yet to lift the Champions League, with their last final being in 2005. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"It's the start of the Champions League and we're playing against a high-level opponent, the kind that Bilbao likes, but we have to be very careful and take advantage of opportunities. Arsenal won't be forgiving."

Bilbao are back in the Champions League after they finished fourth in LaLiga -- ending a 10-year absence from Europe's top-tier competition.

Manchester United denied Athletic a place in last season's Europa League final after Ruben Amorim's side's last-four triumph.

Athletic started the new campaign with three straight LaLiga wins before suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Alaves on Saturday.

Forward Iñaki Williams, whose brother Nico Williams is expected to be sidelined for Tuesday's match with a groin injury, said: "For years we have fought to be where we are.

"Tomorrow we are going to fight to keep the dream alive for as long as possible. We are playing against a great team, one that shows no mercy. We have to make the most of the chances we get.

"We have no fear. We aspire to go as far as possible. We know it is difficult, but we like to 'go under the radar' and hopefully that motto will take us far."