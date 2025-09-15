Open Extended Reactions

Cristian Romero has said he believes Tottenham Hotspur are moving in the right direction again but has revealed anger at a failure to act like the "big clubs" sparked his previous eyebrow-raising statements.

Romero helped Spurs to a first trophy in 17 years with Europa League success in May, which earned qualification into this season's Champions League.

European glory in Bilbao came at the end of a rollercoaster campaign and Romero was no stranger to a cryptic message. Back in December he claimed Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City's spending were "things to imitate" because Tottenham's structure meant they "could easily be competing for the title every year."

Then on the day of Thomas Frank's appointment in June -- after Ange Postecoglou was sacked 16 days on from the Europa League final -- Romero paid tribute to his old boss for his achievements "despite the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist."

Ahead of Tuesday's visit of Villarreal, club captain Romero admitted: "Yes, I did a lot of interviews which seemed like I was talking badly about people inside the club but in the end I'm a person who sometimes makes mistakes and that's it.

"I always want the best for the club. Sometimes, things have been said that aren't true as well, but always everything I said is because I want there to be a structure of a club that can be at the top level, part of the big clubs.

"That's why I was sometimes so angry before, but today I see a very, very organised club with a clear idea and a coach who is organising things and everyone is seeing that in a short space of time we are with him and that's it.

Cristian Romero, centre, was named Tottenham Hotspur captain by new head coach Thomas Frank, right, after Son Heung-Min's summer exit. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"Absolutely everyone inside is looking in the same direction and that is the important thing. We hope obviously to continue like this. There are objectives for the season but as I said before, our heads are in tomorrow's game.

"We are going to enjoy that we're back in the Champions League, that's the most important thing. I see a fantastic group, a coach who leaves us with a clear idea.

"The group is very happy and we have to go game by game but I believe we can achieve great things. We hope and we are going to fight to lift another trophy."

Dominic Solanke was absent from Spurs training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League opener.

Solanke has not featured since the 2-0 victory at Manchester City on Aug. 23 due to a troublesome ankle issue.

The injury sidelined Solanke for much of preseason and despite being fit enough to play in Spurs' first three competitive fixtures under Frank, he has since been consigned to the treatment table and was a notable absentee at the club's open training session on Monday.

- The VAR Review: Brentford's 'offside' goal; Maddison VAR rage

- Report: Tottenham's begin post-Levy era with dominant win over West Ham

- Frank on Levy's Tottenham exit: 'Don't think anyone expected it'

Centre-back Radu Dragusin, who was not played since he sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in January, was involved in the non-contact element of the session before he trained individually.

Late summer signings Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani both featured in wet conditions at Hotspur Way, with Kolo Muani in line to make his Spurs debut on Tuesday night.