The New England Revolution fired manager Caleb Porter on Monday, with assistant coach Pablo Moreira taking over on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Hired in December of 2023, Porter spent parts of two seasons in New England, and departs with a regular season record of 17-35-12 (W-L-D).

"I am very grateful to Caleb Porter for the energy, effort, and dedication he has brought to the Revolution over the last two years," said sporting director Curt Onalfo. "I have the utmost respect for Caleb and all the tireless work he's invested in the club, and we wish him the best moving forward."

New England is poised to miss the postseason for the second year running, with Porter in charge for both campaigns. While the Revs haven't yet been mathematically eliminated, they trail the Chicago Fire, which currently occupies the ninth and final playoff spot, by 10 points with four matches left in the regular season.

Porter arrived in New England having twice won MLS Cup, the first with the Portland Timbers in 2015, and the second with the Columbus Crew in 2020. Porter also managed the Crew to the 2021 Campeones Cup title, defeating Cruz Azul, 2-0.

However, the Tacoma, Washington, native also experienced some considerable fluctuations in team performance over the years. The Timbers failed to reach the postseason in two of Porter's five seasons in charge, while the Crew missed the playoffs in three out of the four campaigns that Porter was manager.

Porter began his managerial career at the collegiate level, managing the University of Akron from 2006-12, winning an NCAA title in 2010.