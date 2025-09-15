Open Extended Reactions

Samuel Umtiti, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, has announced his retirement as a player at the age of 31 after struggling with persistent knee injuries.

Umtiti, who also helped Barcelona win two LaLiga titles and three Copa del Rey trophies, has been without a club since he left Ligue 1 team Lille at the end of last season.

"After having lived an intense career with its highs and lows, the time has come to say goodbye," Umtiti said in a post on Instagram on Monday. "I gave everything with passion and I regret nothing."

Umtiti played 31 times for France, and took part in the 2016 home European Championship. He scored four goals, including the winner in the 1-0 win over Belgium in the 2018 World Cup semifinal.

Samuel Umtiti played a key part in France's 2018 World Cup triumph in Russia. Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"Sam, who joined the French national team for Euro 2016, played an important role in our conquest of the World Cup title in Russia," France coach Didier Deschamps said.

"Everyone will remember his headed goal that allowed us to beat Belgium and qualify for the final. I also recall his partnership with Raphaël, his defensive solidity, his fighting spirit. His knee was already causing him pain, yet he held on with exemplary courage until the very end."

He is the fifth 2018 World Cup winner to retire after Blaise Matuidi, Adil Rami, Raphaël Varane and Steve Mandanda.

Umtiti started his professional career with boyhood club Lyon, where he won the 2012 French Cup. But in recent years he struggled with injuries and made only a few appearances for Lille.

"I tried everything in Lille to make a comeback," he said. "Few people know how hard I tried, but my body could not keep up."