Tottenham vs Villarreal: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Tottenham Hotspur get their Champions League campaign under way on Tuesday when they host Villarreal in north London.

Spurs come into the game fresh off an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday and new head coach Thomas Frank will be hoping that his team can take their domestic form into Europe's premier club compeition.

It's four years since Villarreal lifted their first major honour -- the Europa League -- thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Manchester United.

Last year's fifth-placed LaLiga finish was enough to book a spot in the Champions League for Marcelino's side but they come into this one off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid at the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Amazon Prime in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., Sony in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 10.15 p.m. IST and 2.45 a.m. AEST).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Referee: Rade Obrenovič

VAR: Alen Borošak

Team News:

Spurs

Yves Bissouma, M, DOUBT

Radu Dragusin, D, OUT

Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, OUT

James Maddison, M, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F, OUT

Kota Takai, OUT

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno, F, DOUBT

Pau Cabanes, F, OUT

Logan Costa, D, OUT

Willy Kambwala, D, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Spurs

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Destiny Udogie

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CDM: João Palhinha CM: Lucas Bergvall

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CF: Richarlison | LW: Xavi Simons

Villarreal

GK: Luiz Júnior

RB: Santiago Mouriño | CB: Juan Foyth | CB: Renato Veiga | LB: Sergi Cardona

RM: Tajon Buchanan | CM: Pape Gueye | CM: Santi Comesaña | LM: Alberto Moleiro

ST: Nicolas Pépé | ST: Georges Mikautadze

Stats:

Spurs are making their seventh appearance in the Champions League proper and a sixth in 10 seasons.

Their last four campaigns have all stretched into the knockout rounds, three ending in the round of 16 with the exception being their run to the 2018-19 final

Tottenham have won only two of their 14 games against Spanish teams (D5, L7) -- including only one of seven at home (D2, L4)

Villarreal are in the Champions League for the fifth time and a first since 2021-22, when they equaled their best run by reaching the semifinals

