          Tottenham vs Villarreal: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

          play
          How Frank has improved Tottenham since taking over from Postecoglou (1:17)

          Janusz Michallik assesses Thomas Frank's impact at Tottenham after their 3-0 win vs. West Ham. (1:17)

          • ESPN
          Sep 15, 2025, 06:37 PM

          Tottenham Hotspur get their Champions League campaign under way on Tuesday when they host Villarreal in north London.

          Spurs come into the game fresh off an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday and new head coach Thomas Frank will be hoping that his team can take their domestic form into Europe's premier club compeition.

          It's four years since Villarreal lifted their first major honour -- the Europa League -- thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Manchester United.

          Last year's fifth-placed LaLiga finish was enough to book a spot in the Champions League for Marcelino's side but they come into this one off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid at the weekend.

          Here is everything you need to know:

          How to watch:

          The match will be available on Amazon Prime in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., Sony in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 10.15 p.m. IST and 2.45 a.m. AEST).

          Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

          Referee: Rade Obrenovič

          VAR: Alen Borošak

          Team News:

          Spurs

          Yves Bissouma, M, DOUBT
          Radu Dragusin, D, OUT
          Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, OUT
          James Maddison, M, OUT
          Dominic Solanke, F, OUT
          Kota Takai, OUT

          Villarreal

          Gerard Moreno, F, DOUBT
          Pau Cabanes, F, OUT
          Logan Costa, D, OUT
          Willy Kambwala, D, OUT

          Expected Lineups:

          Spurs

          GK: Guglielmo Vicario
          RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Destiny Udogie
          CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CDM: João Palhinha CM: Lucas Bergvall
          RW: Mohammed Kudus | CF: Richarlison | LW: Xavi Simons

          Villarreal

          GK: Luiz Júnior
          RB: Santiago Mouriño | CB: Juan Foyth | CB: Renato Veiga | LB: Sergi Cardona
          RM: Tajon Buchanan | CM: Pape Gueye | CM: Santi Comesaña | LM: Alberto Moleiro
          ST: Nicolas Pépé | ST: Georges Mikautadze

          Stats:

          • Spurs are making their seventh appearance in the Champions League proper and a sixth in 10 seasons.

          • Their last four campaigns have all stretched into the knockout rounds, three ending in the round of 16 with the exception being their run to the 2018-19 final

          • Tottenham have won only two of their 14 games against Spanish teams (D5, L7) -- including only one of seven at home (D2, L4)

          • Villarreal are in the Champions League for the fifth time and a first since 2021-22, when they equaled their best run by reaching the semifinals

          Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this story.