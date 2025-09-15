Tottenham vs Villarreal: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Tottenham Hotspur get their Champions League campaign under way on Tuesday when they host Villarreal in north London.
Spurs come into the game fresh off an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday and new head coach Thomas Frank will be hoping that his team can take their domestic form into Europe's premier club compeition.
It's four years since Villarreal lifted their first major honour -- the Europa League -- thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Manchester United.
Last year's fifth-placed LaLiga finish was enough to book a spot in the Champions League for Marcelino's side but they come into this one off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid at the weekend.
Here is everything you need to know:
Key Details:
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 10.15 p.m. IST and 2.45 a.m. AEST).
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Referee: Rade Obrenovič
VAR: Alen Borošak
Team News:
Spurs
Yves Bissouma, M, DOUBT
Radu Dragusin, D, OUT
Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, OUT
James Maddison, M, OUT
Dominic Solanke, F, OUT
Kota Takai, OUT
Villarreal
Gerard Moreno, F, DOUBT
Pau Cabanes, F, OUT
Logan Costa, D, OUT
Willy Kambwala, D, OUT
Expected Lineups:
Spurs
GK: Guglielmo Vicario
RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Destiny Udogie
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CDM: João Palhinha CM: Lucas Bergvall
RW: Mohammed Kudus | CF: Richarlison | LW: Xavi Simons
Villarreal
GK: Luiz Júnior
RB: Santiago Mouriño | CB: Juan Foyth | CB: Renato Veiga | LB: Sergi Cardona
RM: Tajon Buchanan | CM: Pape Gueye | CM: Santi Comesaña | LM: Alberto Moleiro
ST: Nicolas Pépé | ST: Georges Mikautadze
Stats:
Spurs are making their seventh appearance in the Champions League proper and a sixth in 10 seasons.
Their last four campaigns have all stretched into the knockout rounds, three ending in the round of 16 with the exception being their run to the 2018-19 final
Tottenham have won only two of their 14 games against Spanish teams (D5, L7) -- including only one of seven at home (D2, L4)
Villarreal are in the Champions League for the fifth time and a first since 2021-22, when they equaled their best run by reaching the semifinals
