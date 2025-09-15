Julien Laurens believes Ruben Amorim could be sacked if they lose to Chelsea after a poor run of form. (1:27)

Manchester United are willing to give Ruben Amorim more time to turn things around following the chastening derby defeat to Manchester City, sources have told ESPN.

Amorim is facing increased pressure in the aftermath of the result at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Portuguese coach has overseen just eight wins from 31 Premier League games since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November.

The 3-0 defeat to City also condemned United to their worst start to a season in 33 years.

However, sources have told ESPN that, for now, Amorim retains the faith of the club's board, with the 40-year-old expected to be in charge for Chelsea's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

After facing Enzo Maresca's side, United have games against Brentford and Sunderland before the October international break. No timeframe has been put on how long United's backing will last.

Sources have told ESPN that while there's an acceptance that results must improve, the hierarchy believes there has been progress since last season.

Ahead of the weekend's games, Amorim's team led the Premier League in a number of statistics, including xG, total shots and touches in the opposition's box.

United also had more possession than City at the Etihad on Sunday and had a similar number of shots.

It has prompted a feeling from some club bosses that the team has been on the wrong side of fine margins in a number of games at the start of the campaign.

United sit 14th in the table after collecting four points from their first four fixtures.