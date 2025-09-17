Jaedyn Shaw describes the last week as "nuts" as she moves from North Carolina Courage to Gotham FC for a league-record $1.25 million. (2:50)

Open Extended Reactions

The National Women's Soccer League's postseason is eerily close with just six rounds of games remaining, which makes this fourth edition of ESPN's MVP Tracker the final chapter before we cast our real votes -- and plenty has changed.

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda, one of the league's top scorers, sustained a season-ending injury in August. Forward Alyssa Thompson, who might have been the best American in the NWSL this season, transferred from Angel City FC to Chelsea on England's Deadline Day. Those are two prominent subtractions from the NWSL MVP race.

So, who will be the MVP at the end of the season? That is starting to come into focus with three-quarters of the regular season done. Let's take a look.

- NWSL transfer grades: How did record fees and USWNT moves do?

- Canada's Olympic spying scandal: One year later, moving on

- Breaking down Alyssa Thompson's move to Chelsea from all angles

10. Manaka Matsukubo, North Carolina Courage forward

Manaka ranks fourth in the NWSL in combined goals and assists, and she has truly been the bright spot of a Courage team that largely lost its way this year. Manaka's brilliant cutback goal against Angel City this weekend was a reminder of just how talented she is.

play 0:47 Manaka Matsukubo scores in the 6' Manaka Matsukubo scores in the 6'

9. Taylor Flint, Racing Louisville midfielder

We've tried to spare you repetition here, but not much has changed: Flint is a force in the midfield who ranks first in the NWSL in interceptions, duels and aerial win percentage, according to TruMedia. She also ranks fourth in tackles, and she gets it done on the offensive side, too.

The two things working against her to move up this list? She's a defensive midfielder in a league that loves goal-scorers -- pretty much every league does, to be fair -- and she plays for a Louisville team that is constantly trying to claw its way out of mid-table.

8. Tara McKeown, Washington Spirit defender

The Spirit are the second-best team in the NWSL for a lot of reasons, and McKeown's defensive role is part of that. Saturday's most anticipated regular-season match of the year between Washington and Kansas City was a scoreless draw marked by great defending -- and McKeown led the charge.

And that is just the anecdotal eye test. Consider the numbers, too: McKeown ranks first in the league in blocked shots, second in interceptions, fourth in clearances and eighth in tackle percentage, per TruMedia.

7. Olivia Moultrie, Portland Thorns midfielder

Moultrie leads the NWSL in chances created and continues to add to her skillset, including Sunday's eye-popping goal from a free kick. After some struggles with consistency last year, the 19-year-old (who is already in her fifth NWSL season) has become the Thorns' most dangerous attacking player.

play 0:40 Olivia Moultrie with a Spectacular Goal vs. Chicago Stars Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Chicago Stars, 09/14/2025

6. Kayla Sharples, Kansas City Current defender

Sharples returns to this list in a big way amid Kansas City's historic eight-game shutout streak.

Yes, goalkeeper Lorena is a big part of that and worth further mentioning in the MVP conversation, but the Current have also had Laurel Ivory in net for two of those games. The defending in front of the goal, led by Sharples, remains impeccable -- and that stands in stark contrast to Kansas City's relative issues last year.

Sharples ranks ninth in the NWSL in both shots blocked and clearances, and 10th in expected goals prevented by blocks.

5. Kenza Dali, San Diego Wave midfielder

Dali continues to be a revelation for the Wave this season despite the team's recent slump.

Even as one of the NWSL's oldest players, she is dominant in the midfield, leading the league in touches, passes attempted and passes completed while generating the fifth most chances. She's exceptional in open play and from set pieces.

If San Diego had better goal-scorers, Dali would have assist stats that jump off the page, too.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

4. Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns midfielder

Coffey remains the ultimate two-way midfielder from a deep-lying position, sparking the Thorns' attack and defending in front of a back four that required some time to get settled this season. She's a rare defensive midfielder who earns a heap of praise, and deservedly so.

Calling Coffey a Swiss army knife wouldn't fully do her game justice, but she is as well-rounded of a midfielder as there is. She is also the heart and soul of Portland right now.

3. Delphine Cascarino, San Diego Wave forward

Like Dali, Cascarino is only really held back by the Wave's wastefulness in front of net. She still leads the NWSL in assists and ranks second in chances created. Cascarino is one of the few players in the NWSL who truly requires the individual attention of opponents' game plans.

2. Esther González, NJ/NY Gotham FC forward

Say hello to your current NWSL Golden Boot leader, who absolutely has a strong shout in the MVP race and moves up to No. 2 in our list. Out of nowhere, a once struggling Gotham team now sits in third place on goal difference, and they can thank Esther for dragging them through the hard times early in the season.

Her 13 goals far exceed her expected goals output, and she continues to get the job done in every way, most impressively as a 5-foot-5 player with huge ups and great timing. She has four headed goals to complement six with her right foot and three with her left.

1. Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current forward

play 0:57 Temwa Chawinga finds the back of the net for Kansas City Current Temwa Chawinga finds the back of the net for Kansas City Current

Chawinga is in a category of her own. She scores plenty, as evidenced by her 12-goal output, but she also creates them and puts herself in the position to score more than any other player in the NWSL -- and it's not even close.

The data from TruMedia confirms what the eye can easily see: Chawinga's 13.15 expected goals is a country mile ahead of second-place Esther, with 8.62 expected goals.

Chawinga changes games and forces every opponent to adapt its gameplan specifically to account for her. Case and point came earlier this month when she smoked Bay FC's defense in transition, taking just five touches from her own defensive half before scoring.

Honorable mentions: Debinha, Barbra Banda, Ludmila, Riley Tiernan, Lorena, Michelle Cooper, Emily Sonnett