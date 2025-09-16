Transfer rumors, news: Man United open to Ugarte exit, Serie A clubs keen

Julien Laurens believes Ruben Amorim could be sacked if they lose to Chelsea after a poor run of form. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte is wanted by clubs in Serie A, while Manchester City will go up against Liverpool for Marc Guéhi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Amorim still has backing of United board

- Revs fire Caleb Porter with playoffs out of sight

- Struggling United to reveal scale of financial crisis

Could Manuel Ugarte be on his way out of Manchester United less than two years after arriving at Old Trafford? Michael Regan/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Clubs in Serie A are interested in Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Red Devils would only consider letting the Uruguay international leave on a permanent transfer, rather than on loan. Ugarte, 24, has made 49 appearances for United since signing from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2024 in a transfer that could be worth up to £52 million.

- Manchester City are preparing a "fresh attempt" to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi next summer, according to the Daily Mirror. The club reportedly hold "serious interest" in landing the 25-year-old, and they are set to battle Liverpool to sign him as a free agent. Guéhi also remains on the radar of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, who could all make approaches to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January, but he is expected to finish the 2025-26 season with the Eagles before making a decision on his future.

- Real Madrid are attentive to the situation of Arsenal defender William Saliba, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old is reportedly one of the players on the shortlist of Los Blancos as they continue their search to sign a center back. However, the Gunners want to accelerate negotiations over a new contract to ward off interest from other clubs, with Saliba set to enter the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium next summer.

- Chelsea remain intent on offloading winger Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Telegraph. It is reported that the Blues have no plans to bring the 30-year-old into manager Enzo Maresca's first-team squad despite there being two years remaining on his contract. Sterling was linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge throughout the summer, with Napoli and Bayern Munich both making late enquiries for him. He hasn't made an appearance for Chelsea since May 202, having spent last year on loan at Arsenal.

- Talks are set to take place between Chelsea and the representatives of midfielder Moisés Caicedo regarding a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League club are impressed by the 23-year-old Ecuador international after signing him for a fee which could rise to £115m from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023, and believe that he has become one of the leaders among the squad. Caicedo has scored two goals in four league matches this season, with his recent form expected to be rewarded amid hopes of securing him to a new long-term extension at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the club are also exploring the transfer market amid plans to reinforce depth at the center back position.

OTHER RUMORS

- Talks are expected to take place over the future of United center back Harry Maguire, who is keen to stay at Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atlético Madrid are preparing to offer a new contract to midfielder Marcos Llorente. (Nicolò Schira)

- Liverpool could consider offloading winger Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

- No loan offers will be considered by Liverpool for midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who is in manager Arne Slot's first-team plans after a successful loan spell at Las Palmas. (Diario AS)

- Both Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ajax midfielder Jorthy Mokio. (CaughtOffside)

- Clubs from LaLiga and Serie A are scouting Atletico Mineiro midfielder Igor Gomes. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus dismissed interest in attacking midfielder Vasilije Adzic in the summer, with clubs in Europe and Italy keen on him. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Real Sociedad will explore moving on from striker Umar Sadiq in January. He has recently rejoined the squad after looking to join Valencia in the summer. (Diario AS)

- An agreement has been reached by Juventus to renew the contract of forward Alessio Vacca. (Nicolò Schira)

- Clubs in Europe are interested in Atlético Mineiro winger Tomás Cuello. (Ekrem Konur)