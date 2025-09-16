Paris Saint Germain manager Luis Enrique has revealed he has mixed emotions about facing former club Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this season. (0:53)

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos believes Ousmane Dembélé fully deserves to lift the men's Ballon d'Or award.

The French forward is, alongside Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal, among the favourites to take home the prestigious individual prize that will be announced on Sept. 22 in Paris.

Dembélé, 28, played an integral role as PSG won a historic Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble last season.

"If his [Dembélé] name was Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no argument," Campos told RMC Sport. "If he doesn't win the Ballon d'Or it's because the people who voted don't have the competence to vote for the Ballon d'Or because his stats and everything he's won are very strong.

"In my opinion, the one who clearly deserves the Ballon d'Or is Dembélé. For me, there's no discussion."

Ousmane Dembélé has enjoyed a successful period in Paris under Luis Enrique. (Photo by Emilee Chinn - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Yamal's performances for Barcelona and Spain are also seen by many as Ballon d'Or worthy.

The forward, who turned 18 in July, won a domestic treble with Barça last season and helped Spain finish runners-up to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

For Campos, there is no debate. "I'm talking about last season, not a projection on Lamine Yamal in the coming years," the Portuguese chief said.

"Last season, the player with the best stats and the most prominent in all competitions was Dembélé. [Achraf] Hakimi and Vitinha, who also won the Nations League [with Portugal], also had extraordinary seasons, but the truth is that the best player in the Champions League and Ligue 1 was Ousmane Dembélé."

Dembélé scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists last season and was voted the best player in the Champions League and as the best player in Ligue 1.

"He finished as the top scorer in the [domestic] league. He's won everything. The Ballon d'Or [winner] should be him."

A 2018 World Cup winner, Dembélé is one of nine PSG players nominated for the award.

"We're very happy and proud," Campos said. "Other [PSG] players also deserve to be there, like [Bradley] Barcola and [Willian] Pacho."