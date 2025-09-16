Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Champions League return to Anfield for Liverpool's season-opener against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday. Both sides have endured contrasting starts to their domestic league seasons, with Liverpool sitting top of the embryonic Premier League table with four wins in four games, while Atlético have only mustered five points from their opening four LaLiga games so far this season.

Liverpool have left it late in all four of the Premier League games so far this season -- the latest being a 1-0 win away at Burnley, thanks to Mohamed Salah's late penalty. However, they are likely to be boosted for this game by bringing Alexander Isak into the fold. Arne Slot said after the game against Burnley that Isak was ready to play 45 minutes now, and he would have a decision to make, on whether to bring Isak in for this game against Atlético, or this weekend's Merseyside Derby against Everton in the Premier League.

Atlético, meanwhile, notched up their first win of the new season at the weekend, as they beat Villarreal 2-0 at the Metropolitano for a much-needed win, following an opening three games that only saw them manage two points.

There are some injury concerns for Simeone to deal with, not least with his star striker Julián Álvarez, who hasn't been named in the travelling squad, alongside midfielders Thiago Almada, Álex Baena and Johnny Cardoso, and defender José María Giménez.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the U.K., Paramount+ in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST, Thursday and 5 a.m. AEST, Thursday).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (Italy)

Team news:

Liverpool

Curtis Jones, M: Knock, DOUBT

Alexis Mac Allister, M: Ankle, DOUBT

Stefan Bajcetic, M: Hamstring, DOUBT

Federico Chiesa, F, Ineligible, OUT

Atlético Madrid

Julián Álvarez, F: Knee, OUT, est. return early October

Johnny Cardoso, M: Ankle, OUT, est. return late September

Álex Baena, M: Muscle, OUT, est. return late September

Thiago Almada, M: Muscle, OUT, est. return late September

José María Giménez, D: Muscle, OUT, est. return late September

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Milos Kerkez

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Ryan Gravenberch

AM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Hugo Ekitike | LW: Cody Gakpo

Atlético Madrid

GK: Jan Oblak

RB: Marcos Llorente | CB: Robin le Normand | CB: Clément Lenglet | LB: Matteo Ruggeri

RW: Giuliano Simeone | CM: Pablo Barrios | CM: Koke | LW: Nicolás González

CF: Antoine Griezmann | CF: Alexander Sørloth

Stats:

Liverpool have won their last four Champions League group/league matches against Spanish teams.

Liverpool defeated Madrid twice in the 2021-22 Champions League group stage, winning 3-2 away and 2-0 at home.

Florian Wirtz has scored six goals in his first nine appearances in the Champions League proper -- the most scored by a German player in his opening nine matches in the competition.

Madrid have won only one of their last eight Champions League matches against English teams. They have drawn two and lost five of the other seven.

Madrid have scored in 15 of their last 16 Champions League group/league matches.

Latest news and analysis:

Champions League: a reminder of how the new format works

The UEFA Champions League is back and, as we prepare for the second season of the "League Phase" format, it's worth a refresher of how it plays out.

Liverpool were 'lucky' to snatch late win at Burnley - Slot

The hosts did well to frustrate Slot's side for more than 90 minutes at Turf Moor before substitute Hannibal Mejbri was penalised for handling Jeremie Frimpong's cross inside the area deep in stoppage time.

Liverpool's Robertson eager not to lose starting position to Kerkez

Liverpool vice-captain Andrew Robertson is not ready to sit on the sidelines and relinquish his position as first-choice left-back without a fight after admitting there was a chance he could have left for Atlético Madrid in the summer.

Atlético Madrid beat Villarreal for much-needed first win

Atlético Madrid secured their first LaLiga win of the season as goals from Pablo Barrios and Nico González sank Villarreal 2-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium.